Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

After 55 years, Samsung Electronics confronts union strike (it's their first time ever!)

By
0comments
After 55 years, Samsung Electronics confronts union strike (it's their first time ever!)
In a historic move, a workers' union at Samsung Electronics held its first strike on Friday, showing employees' growing assertiveness as the company strives to catch up in AI chip technology. The National Samsung Electronics Union (NSEU), representing about 28,000 members – over a fifth of the workforce – organized the one-day strike to demand better pay.

The walkout, although not expected to immediately impact semiconductor production or shipments, adds pressure on Samsung Electronics as it intensifies efforts in AI and narrows the gap in contract chip manufacturing with Taiwan's TSMC, per a report by Reuters. "The purpose of today's strike action is to have a meaningful conversation with management," NSEU official Lee Hyun-kuk told Reuters, adding that the union was preparing further action without providing specific details.

Samsung Electronics maintained that there was no disruption to production or business activities, noting that the strike followed a public holiday and saw fewer employees taking annual leave than on the same day last year. The union did not disclose the number of members participating in the strike through annual leave. "We have sincerely engaged with the union and will continue talks with them," said a company official.

Market researcher TrendForce indicated that the walkout was unlikely to impact DRAM or NAND flash memory production or cause shipment shortages, as manufacturing is highly automated. The strike also appeared to involve more workers from the firm's Seoul headquarters than from production sites and was planned for just a single day.

The strike follows recent worker protests outside Samsung offices in Seoul and a chip production site in Hwaseong, south of the capital. These protests began after Samsung Electronics decided to increase wages this year by 5.1%. The NSEU, the largest of the five unions at the firm, seeks further commitments, including improvements to the performance-based bonus system and an additional day of annual leave.

Recommended Stories
Last week, a coalition of five unions at Samsung affiliates, including another smaller Samsung Electronics union, called on the NSEU to pursue negotiation rather than confrontation, signaling that they would not join the strike.

Samsung Electronics' run of success is being challenged in some areas, particularly in cutting-edge chips. It recently replaced the head of its semiconductor unit to navigate what it termed a "crisis" affecting the industry.

While facing challenges in its chip business, Samsung managed to dethrone Apple as the top smartphone seller globally in the first quarter, accounting for 20% of shipments, according to research firm Counterpoint.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat

Latest News

Turns out, the Spotify Car Thing is already open source, but its hardware is useless
Turns out, the Spotify Car Thing is already open source, but its hardware is useless
The iPhone 16 Pro Max may outshine the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It is time for Samsung to shake things up.
The iPhone 16 Pro Max may outshine the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It is time for Samsung to shake things up.
The bezel-less iPhone 16 Pro Max looks great! Here's why I'm NOT excited about it
The bezel-less iPhone 16 Pro Max looks great! Here's why I'm NOT excited about it
Galaxy Z Fold 6 and iPhone 16 don't mean you need to upgrade yearly
Galaxy Z Fold 6 and iPhone 16 don't mean you need to upgrade yearly
Calling BS: Five common phone gimmicks you should see through
Calling BS: Five common phone gimmicks you should see through
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless