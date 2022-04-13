 Samsung adds new models to its Digital Car Key support list, but not all work with UWB - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Samsung

Samsung adds new models to its Digital Car Key support list, but not all work with UWB

Daniel Petrov
By
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

A few weeks after Apple, the Samsung Digital Car Key initiative announced support for a number of new BMW, Kia, and Genesis models, reports TizenHelp. These include the Genesis GV60, Genesis G90, BMW 1-8 Series, BMW Z4, BMW X5-X7, BMW iX3, BMW iX, BMW i4, and the Kia Niro.

While the luxury Genesis models will support both NFC and UWB connectivity, the rest only offer NFC support meaning that you will have to hold your Galaxy closer to the car in order to unlock it. 

The feature is available on its home turf for now, but hopefully Samsung will roll it out for the new car models globally soon, or you can use the digital car key support built into Android 12.


For now, Samsung's Digital Car Key option is available only on the Galaxy S22 and S21 series, the oldie Note 20 Ultra, and on Samsung's foldable phones like the Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3. Besides Samsung, Google's Pixel 6 series are also supporting digital car keys and Google even baked BMW support in Android 12 on a system level.

