Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung offers enhanced trade-in for its Z Flip 5 - Save $500 now with an extra $50 worth of instant Samsung Credit!
Samsung offers enhanced trade-in for its Z Flip 5 - Save $500 now with an extra $50 worth of instant Samsung Credit!

Samsung opens second chance at enrolling previously-purchased devices in its protection plan

By
0comments
Samsung opens second chance at enrolling previously-purchased devices in its protection plan
For the first time ever, Samsung has announced that it is extending a lifeline to Galaxy S24, Z Fold5, and Z Flip5 users who may have initially opted out of Samsung Care+. This open enrollment period is a first for the company's comprehensive device protection plan, offering a second chance to secure your investment against a wide range of mishaps.

As much as we take care of our devices to protect them from any kind of damage, accidents do happen to all of us. The Galaxy S24 series and the latest foldable devices, just like any other device, isn't immune to this. From accidental drops and spills to unexpected malfunctions, the unexpected can happen at any time. However, for those situations, Samsung users have the option of enrolling in Samsung Care+ when purchasing a Samsung device. This plan provides comprehensive coverage for all these scenarios, including unlimited repairs, same-day replacements in eligible areas, and protection against theft and loss.

Samsung is fortunately armed with an extensive network of authorized service centers and certified technicians, which can pretty much ensure that help is never too far away. The company prides itself with having over 700 locations nationwide and a team of 9,000 skilled professionals. This, according to Samsung, assures its users that their devices will receive prompt and expert care should the need arise.

This newly open enrollment period, available until June 30th, represents a valuable opportunity for Galaxy users. If you initially decided against enrolling in Samsung Care+, you now have a chance to reconsider and protect your device. For those who have already experienced the unexpected, this could be a chance to get your device back in working order without breaking the bank.

For further details and to enroll in Samsung Care+, you can visit the Samsung Care website. If you are a Samsung device owner, you definitely should not miss out on this unique opportunity to secure comprehensive protection for your Galaxy device.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Featured Stories

Xiaomi 14 Ultra takes over PhoneArena Camera Score, beating Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Xiaomi 14 Ultra takes over PhoneArena Camera Score, beating Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Next year's iPhone Slim will be a premium model with a major redesign
Next year's iPhone Slim will be a premium model with a major redesign
Even more Motorola Razr 50 Ultra specs and images leak out ahead of impending launch
Even more Motorola Razr 50 Ultra specs and images leak out ahead of impending launch
Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 8a, iPad Air (2022), and more discounts going strong!
Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 8a, iPad Air (2022), and more discounts going strong!
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction

Latest News

Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless