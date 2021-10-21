Samsung no longer allowed to sell latest foldables in Russia

Samsung has been instructed to halt the import and sales of the 61 smartphones that violate patents owned by SQWIN SA, Russia's RIA news agency reports





SQWIN SA is a Switzerland-based company that claims Samsung Pay is based on its electronic payment system. The company registered a patent for the technology in Russia nearly eight years ago. Samsung introduced its payment system in 2015 and expanded it to Russia toward the end of 2016.





It is apparently the third most popular contactless payment in the country (17 percent), preceded by Apple Pay (30 percent) and Google Pay (32 percent). The ruling could encompass these manufacturers too.





For now, only Samsung Pay has been targeted. In July, the Moscow Arbitration Court passed a verdict in favor of SQWIN SA, and today, it revealed the names of Samsung phones that can no longer be sold in Russia.









Samsung has appealed the ruling. According to Counterpoint Research , Samsung was the second-largest smartphone seller in Russia in Q1 2021.