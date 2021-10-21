Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy Z Flip3 at $499.99 with a trade-in

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy Z Flip3 at $499.99 with a trade-in

 View
Samsung Android

Samsung no longer allowed to sell latest foldables in Russia

Anam Hamid
By
0
Samsung no longer allowed to sell latest foldables in Russia
Samsung has been instructed to halt the import and sales of the 61 smartphones that violate patents owned by SQWIN SA, Russia's RIA news agency reports.

SQWIN SA is a Switzerland-based company that claims Samsung Pay is based on its electronic payment system. The company registered a patent for the technology in Russia nearly eight years ago. Samsung introduced its payment system in 2015 and expanded it to Russia toward the end of 2016.

It is apparently the third most popular contactless payment in the country (17 percent), preceded by Apple Pay (30 percent) and Google Pay (32 percent).  The ruling could encompass these manufacturers too.

For now, only Samsung Pay has been targeted. In July, the Moscow Arbitration Court passed a verdict in favor of SQWIN SA, and today, it revealed the names of Samsung phones that can no longer be sold in Russia.

The list includes 61 models, including some of Samsung's best 2021 phones like the latest Galaxy Z Flip and Fold flagships and 2017's budget Galaxy J5. The decision is yet to go into effect.

Samsung has appealed the ruling. According to Counterpoint Research, Samsung was the second-largest smartphone seller in Russia in Q1 2021.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

More Android users will be able to use the work profile feature next year
by Alan Friedman,  1
More Android users will be able to use the work profile feature next year
Leaked internal document reveals that T-Mobile is having issues with upgrades
by Alan Friedman,  0
Leaked internal document reveals that T-Mobile is having issues with upgrades
Huawei Watch GT 3 hands-on: continuous oxygen saturation, AI Running Coach
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Huawei Watch GT 3 hands-on: continuous oxygen saturation, AI Running Coach
Starting tomorrow, switch to T-Mobile and get your phone paid off up to $1,000
by Alan Friedman,  2
Starting tomorrow, switch to T-Mobile and get your phone paid off up to $1,000
Galaxy S22 Ultra's LG-inspired design apparently locked in
by Anam Hamid,  8
Galaxy S22 Ultra's LG-inspired design apparently locked in
Google Calendar adds new feature: Focus Time
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Google Calendar adds new feature: Focus Time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless