Samsung brings its Galaxy Fit 3 to the US: a feature-packed fitness tracker for $60
Samsung announced today that it is bringing its Galaxy Fit 3 fitness tracker to the US market. This new wearable offers comprehensive health tracking features in a sleek and comfortable design. The Galaxy Fit 3 will be available at national retailers, carriers, and Samsung.com, starting at $59.99 on January 9th.
The Galaxy Fit 3 offers comprehensive health tracking features. Users can monitor their sleep patterns, detect snoring, and track blood oxygen levels. Based on individual sleep data, the tracker provides personalized Sleep Coaching and insights to help users better understand their sleep habits.
Fitness enthusiasts can track over 100 types of workouts with the Galaxy Fit 3. The device allows users to review their exercise data, measure their progress, and work towards their fitness goals. It also provides in-depth health metrics, including heart rate and stress levels. For those seeking even more detailed analysis, the Samsung Health app can be downloaded for free on the Galaxy A16 5G or other compatible Galaxy smartphones.
Durability is another highlight of the Galaxy Fit 3. It carries a 5ATM rating and is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance, making it suitable for various outdoor activities. The tracker also includes Fall Detection, which can optionally alert emergency services in the event of an abnormal fall. An Emergency SOS feature allows users to send an alert by pressing the side button five times if their phone is nearby.
The Galaxy Fit 3 integrates seamlessly with the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem. Users can remotely control their Galaxy A16 5G or other Galaxy smartphone cameras, control media playback on compatible devices, and sync modes between the tracker and their smartphone. The Find My Phone feature on the Galaxy Fit 3 can help locate a misplaced smartphone by triggering an alarm.
The Galaxy Fit 3 features a sleek aluminum body and a 1.6-inch display, 45% wider than its predecessor. This larger display makes it easier for users to view detailed insights directly on their wrists. The device is designed for comfort and extended wear, with a battery life of up to 13 days. It is available in Gray, Silver, and Pink Gold color options.
The Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 promises battery life up to 13 days. | Image credit — Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 tracks your workouts and health metrics. | Image credit — Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 fitness tracker. | Image credit — Samsung
Personalization options are also plentiful with the Galaxy Fit 3. Users can choose from over 100 preset watch faces or use their own photos as backgrounds. The watch band can be easily switched out to match different outfits or routines.
Watch faces on the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3. | Image credit — Samsung
And starting on January 9th, the day this product goes on sale in the US, you can get 50% off a Galaxy Fit 3 with the purchase of the newly announced Samsung Galaxy A16 5G.
I am curious to see how the Galaxy Fit3 performs in real-world usage. The health tracking features seem comprehensive, and the integration with the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem could be quite useful. Finally, the competitive price point makes it a tempting option for those looking to explore the world of fitness trackers and not necessarily have to use a full-fledged smartwatch.
