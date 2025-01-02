Samsung brings its Galaxy Fit 3 to the US: a feature-packed fitness tracker for $60

Galaxy Fit 3

starting at $59.99 on January 9th

Galaxy Fit 3







The Galaxy Fit 3 offers comprehensive health tracking features. Users can monitor their sleep patterns, detect snoring, and track blood oxygen levels. Based on individual sleep data, the tracker provides personalized Sleep Coaching and insights to help users better understand their sleep habits.



Fitness enthusiasts can track over 100 types of workouts with the Galaxy Fit 3 . The device allows users to review their exercise data, measure their progress, and work towards their fitness goals. It also provides in-depth health metrics, including heart rate and stress levels. For those seeking even more detailed analysis, the Samsung Health app can be downloaded for free on the Galaxy A16 5G or other compatible Galaxy smartphones.



Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.



Durability is another highlight of the Galaxy Fit 3 . It carries a 5ATM rating and is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance, making it suitable for various outdoor activities. The tracker also includes Fall Detection, which can optionally alert emergency services in the event of an abnormal fall. An Emergency SOS feature allows users to send an alert by pressing the side button five times if their phone is nearby.









The Galaxy Fit 3 integrates seamlessly with the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem. Users can remotely control their Galaxy A16 5G or other Galaxy smartphone cameras, control media playback on compatible devices, and sync modes between the tracker and their smartphone. The Find My Phone feature on the Galaxy Fit 3 can help locate a misplaced smartphone by triggering an alarm.



Personalization options are also plentiful with the Galaxy Fit 3 . Users can choose from over 100 preset watch faces or use their own photos as backgrounds. The watch band can be easily switched out to match different outfits or routines. Theintegrates seamlessly with the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem. Users can remotely control their Galaxy A16 5G or other Galaxy smartphone cameras, control media playback on compatible devices, and sync modes between the tracker and their smartphone. The Find My Phone feature on thecan help locate a misplaced smartphone by triggering an alarm.Personalization options are also plentiful with the. Users can choose from over 100 preset watch faces or use their own photos as backgrounds. The watch band can be easily switched out to match different outfits or routines.



Recommended Stories





Galaxy Fit 3 with the purchase of the newly announced And starting on January 9th, the day this product goes on sale in the US, you can get 50% off awith the purchase of the newly announced Samsung Galaxy A16 5G





I am curious to see how the Galaxy Fit3 performs in real-world usage. The health tracking features seem comprehensive, and the integration with the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem could be quite useful. Finally, the competitive price point makes it a tempting option for those looking to explore the world of fitness trackers and not necessarily have to use a full-fledged smartwatch.