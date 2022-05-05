Update to Bixby makes it quicker and easier to answer some Samsung Galaxy phones hands-free

Samsung refuses to abandon its Bixby digital assistant leaving it on its phones even though it is barely used. For the most part, Google Assistant, which of course is available on Samsung's handsets, has more capabilities than Samsung's Bixby. The manufacturer has long given up on having Bixby become a legit challenger to the big three assistants which are Google Assistant, Apple's Siri, and Amazon's Alexa.





Part of the reason for that is that while Google Assistant can be used on most Android handsets, Bixby's use is limited to Samsung devices. The bottom line is that Bixby is still alive, if not well, and SamMobile reports that a new update for the digital assistant makes it easier for owners of Samsung handsets to answer their ringing phone without picking up the device.





This update takes Bixby to version 3.2.12.16 and allows a user to verbally accept an incoming phone call by saying, "accept call" without having to preface the command with the

"Hi Bixby" wake phrase. In other words, once your Samsung handset starts ringing, you can say "accept call" to answer the phone without touching it.







The same thing applies to an alarm you've set on your Samsung phone. Instead of having to say "Hi Bixby. Stop the alarm," simply saying "Stop the alarm," without using the wake phrase will turn it off. Right now, this feature is available on the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The update is also being prepped for release on other Samsung phones although Sammy hasn't said yet which models will receive it.

Pick up the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra





Google this year added Quick Phrases to the Google Assistant starting with the next-generation version of the virtual helper first found on the Pixel 6 series. Saying "Stop" to a ringing alarm without using the "Hey Google" wake phrase will stop the alarm while saying "Snooze" will snooze an alarm. Saying "Answer" or "Decline" will allow you to handle an incoming call without touching your phone.





The Bixby update also includes bug fixes and performance improvements for the digital assistant, Bixby Dictation and Bixby Wakeup. All of these updates can be installed via the Galaxy Store.

