Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Samsung Bixby update adds new features for US customers

Samsung Apps
@cosminvasile
Samsung Bixby update adds new features for US customers
Bixby, Samsung’s virtual assistant, has gone a long way since it was launched five years ago to replace the rather poorly designed S Voice assistant. Thanks to timely and meaningful updates more and more Samsung fans are starting to use Bixby in their everyday lives.

These days Samsung is rolling out another Bixby update specifically designed to improve the user experience for children accounts. When children with Bixby accounts use Samsung’s voice assistant and required additional third-party sharing permissions, they will now be able to request verification of their parental consent.

Currently, this feature is only available in Korea and the United States, but Samsung confirmed that more countries will be added gradually, so anyone with a Samsung phone should get it in the coming weeks.

But this isn’t the only new feature included in the update. According to the changelog spotted by SamMobile, the update introduces the ability to activate voice wake-up when a ringtone, alarm, or Bixby TTS is playing, even without the “Wake up when sound is playing” option.

Users who want voice wake-up to activate when playing music can turn on the “Wake up when media is playing” option in the Bixby settings under Voice wake-up.

Finally, a third new feature added to Bixby in the latest update enables the voice assistant to recommend useful settings related to a wider range of commands. Simply talk to Bixby to start getting these recommendations.

The changelog also mentions that functional improvements and bug fixes have been added too, but no other details are provided. This is a pretty small update that weighs in at around 60MB, at least in Korea and the US where it includes an additional feature.

Popular stories

Massive Lenovo Tab Extreme with keyboard, pen, and fast charger scores a huge US launch discount
Massive Lenovo Tab Extreme with keyboard, pen, and fast charger scores a huge US launch discount
Samsung has the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on sale at a huge discount but only for a very limited time
Samsung has the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on sale at a huge discount but only for a very limited time
Google makes great phones that not many people want, new data shows
Google makes great phones that not many people want, new data shows
Sorry, iPads and folding phones! Pixel Tablet is the best tablet Apple and Samsung never made
Sorry, iPads and folding phones! Pixel Tablet is the best tablet Apple and Samsung never made
Galaxy S23 may soon lose competitive dominance over other flagships
Galaxy S23 may soon lose competitive dominance over other flagships
Verizon issues warning about "smishing," texts that are sent to your phone to rip you off
Verizon issues warning about "smishing," texts that are sent to your phone to rip you off
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Step aside, Pixel 7a, Galaxy A54! This phone breaks the records for best display, best chip for $400
Step aside, Pixel 7a, Galaxy A54! This phone breaks the records for best display, best chip for $400
WhatsApp finally rolls out the ability to edit messages
WhatsApp finally rolls out the ability to edit messages
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is on sale at a great discount again (this time with no time limit)
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is on sale at a great discount again (this time with no time limit)
Hurry and get the distinctive Sony Xperia 1 III at its lowest ever price before it goes away
Hurry and get the distinctive Sony Xperia 1 III at its lowest ever price before it goes away
Massive Lenovo Tab Extreme with keyboard, pen, and fast charger scores a huge US launch discount
Massive Lenovo Tab Extreme with keyboard, pen, and fast charger scores a huge US launch discount
Vote now: How often do you use smart assistants on your phone?
Vote now: How often do you use smart assistants on your phone?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless