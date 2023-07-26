Samsung outs big-screen Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic with rotating bezel

The Galaxy Watch 6 starts at $300, but a generous $250 trade-in scheme and a free offer for the new Fabric Band line will net it almost for free during Samsung's preorder period!

Get the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with the new Fabric Band thrown in for free. In addition, those who preorder will be able to trade for up to $250 in Samsung credit!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 price is just right for the specs





Watch 6 40mm/44mm specs: 1.3"/1.5" Sapphire Crystal displays, 1.4 GHz Exynos W930, 2GB/16GB memory, 300mAh/425mAh battery

Watch 6 water resistance: 5ATM + IP68

Watch 6 colors: Graphite, Sliver (44mm), Graphite, Gold (40mm)

Watch 6 price: $299.99 (40mm), $329.99 (44mm)









The Galaxy Watch 6 takes over the smart timepiece duties from last year's Galaxy Watch 5, but comes with a 20% bigger screen in a package of similar size, meaning a much slimmer bezel as well. In fact, the bezel of the Watch 6 has been slimmed down 30% for a more elegant look.





The larger displays are now way brighter, too, at 2000 nits peak for added comfort in terms of outdoor visibility. In addition, Samsung has developed a brand new mechanism for swapping bands with one click, and added a new Fabric Band to the Galaxy Watch line roster that it gives for free during the preorder period.





Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: return of the rotating bezel





Watch 6 Classic 43mm/47mm specs: 1.3"/1.5" Sapphire Crystal displays, 1.4 GHz Exynos W930, 2GB/16GB memory, 300mAh/425mAh battery

Watch 6 Classic water resistance: 5ATM + IP68

Watch 6 Classic colors: Black, Silver (43mm and 47mm)

Watch 6 Classic price: $399.99 (43mm), $429.99 (47mm)









The big news about the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, apart the return of the, well, Classic line that's been missing since the 4-series, is the rotating bezel. The beloved functionality from the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is not on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, but now it makes a comeback.









New Samsung Watch 6 health and fitness tracking features

Sleep Score Factors: total sleep time, sleep cycle, awake time, plus physical and mental recovery.

Sleep Consistency with a Sleep Animal Symbol representing the sleep type.

Sleep Mode without notifications and improved Sleep Coaching.

Body Composition: skeletal muscle, basal metabolic rate, body water and body fat percentage.

New personalized heart rate zone with 5 optimal running intensity levels for set goals.

Track Run records and custom workout setup.

Improved menstrual cycle tracking with skin temperature takings at night.

Fall detection.

Irregular heart rhythm notification. The Watch 6 Classic also comes with 20% larger display than its predecessor, but the rotating bezel is 15% thinner than before, not 30% as with the static Watch 6 bezel, simply because it has to house the rotating mechanism. The brighter 2,000 nit displays and the new one-click band swap mechanism form the Watch 6 are supported by the Watch 6 Classic, too.









Like their predecessors, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and Galaxy Watch 6 are running Google's Wear OS operating system, in a "powered by Samsung" form, meaning with Samsung's One UI 5 Watch software overlay on top. This unfortunately means that those smartwatches will be able to pair with Android phones only, so no iPhone support here. The good news is that Wear OS has become a highly competent smartwatch operating system over the years, and has countless apps available, countless watch faces (way more options than Apple Watch), and of course – watch face widgets. In addition, the BioActive sensor Samsung's smartwatches pack provides some of the most accurate health data and wellness insights.





The full list of the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic sensors includes said Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), a Temperature Sensor, an Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, and a Light Sensor.



Watch 6 preorder start: July 26

Watch 6 release date: August 11

Free Fabric band

Up to $250 trade-in credit