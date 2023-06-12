Samsung is having a bad year, with total 2023 smartphone sales likely to fall well below target









Looking further ahead, analysts expect Galaxy smartphone sales scores to end up somewhere between 230 and 240 million units for the entire year, which is definitely a big number and may (or may not) prove enough to keep Apple at bay. What's pretty much certain is that will represent a decrease from Samsung 's 2022 tally of around 260 million units.





Perhaps more importantly (and more worryingly for the Korea-based tech giant), even the high end of that newest prediction would fall short of the company's original 270 million unit target for 2023. Worse yet, Samsung could be looking at its lowest annual mobile phone sales result ever here, which says something about the current state of an industry that was badly hurt by a deadly pandemic just three years ago.





Even in 2020, the world's top smartphone vendor wrapped up the year with over 250 million units sold to end users, which is extremely unlikely to happen in 2023. That's due to the moderate apparent long-term success of the aforementioned S23 family, the mediocre prospects of the fast-approaching Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 , and most importantly, the abrupt fall in popularity of Galaxy A-series mid-rangers.





One bright spot on an otherwise bleak business outlook is Samsung's improved Q1 2023 mobile profit score, although it's unclear if that trend will be maintained through the end of the year.