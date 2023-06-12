Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Samsung is having a bad year, with total 2023 smartphone sales likely to fall well below target

Samsung Android
Samsung is having a bad year, with total 2023 smartphone sales likely to fall well below target
This may sound odd to anyone the least bit familiar with the global smartphone vendor ranking nowadays, but Samsung's sales numbers are expected to go from bad to worse this year. Yes, this is still the world's largest handset manufacturer as of both the end of 2022 and Q1 2023, but its evolution is by no means positive, as evidenced by virtually the smallest of victories over arch-rival Apple during the January - March timeframe.

Samsung's first-quarter shipment figures were substantially down from the same period last year, and despite the apparent early success of the Galaxy S23 trio, things will not look radically different in Q2 either. Not according to the latest "industry" projections, that is, which put the company's April - June 2023 total at around 55 million units, compared to 61.5 million during the previous three months and 62.5 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Looking further ahead, analysts expect Galaxy smartphone sales scores to end up somewhere between 230 and 240 million units for the entire year, which is definitely a big number and may (or may not) prove enough to keep Apple at bay. What's pretty much certain is that will represent a decrease from Samsung's 2022 tally of around 260 million units.

Perhaps more importantly (and more worryingly for the Korea-based tech giant), even the high end of that newest prediction would fall short of the company's original 270 million unit target for 2023. Worse yet, Samsung could be looking at its lowest annual mobile phone sales result ever here, which says something about the current state of an industry that was badly hurt by a deadly pandemic just three years ago.

Even in 2020, the world's top smartphone vendor wrapped up the year with over 250 million units sold to end users, which is extremely unlikely to happen in 2023. That's due to the moderate apparent long-term success of the aforementioned S23 family, the mediocre prospects of the fast-approaching Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, and most importantly, the abrupt fall in popularity of Galaxy A-series mid-rangers.

One bright spot on an otherwise bleak business outlook is Samsung's improved Q1 2023 mobile profit score, although it's unclear if that trend will be maintained through the end of the year. 

Popular stories

T-Mobile lays off over 67% of its highly regarded customer service crew
T-Mobile lays off over 67% of its highly regarded customer service crew
Amazon smashes expectations by shaving around 50% off Pixel 6 Pro price
Amazon smashes expectations by shaving around 50% off Pixel 6 Pro price
Leak indicates performance gap between Pixel 8 and Android flagships is going to widen
Leak indicates performance gap between Pixel 8 and Android flagships is going to widen
Apple's compact iPhone 13 mini powerhouse can be yours for $200 at Walmart right now
Apple's compact iPhone 13 mini powerhouse can be yours for $200 at Walmart right now
Verizon's literally unbeatable Pixel 7 Pro deal (with no trade-in) is back on for a limited time
Verizon's literally unbeatable Pixel 7 Pro deal (with no trade-in) is back on for a limited time
Android king Galaxy S23 Ultra discounted substantially by Best Buy
Android king Galaxy S23 Ultra discounted substantially by Best Buy
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung is having a bad year, with total 2023 smartphone sales likely to fall well below target
Samsung is having a bad year, with total 2023 smartphone sales likely to fall well below target
The best camera phones of 2023: Which one is right for you?
The best camera phones of 2023: Which one is right for you?
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 battery and charging speed: here’s what to expect
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 battery and charging speed: here’s what to expect
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 battery and charging: our expectations
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 battery and charging: our expectations
Will the OnePlus Nord 3 be able to compete with the Nothing Phone (2)? Here’s a glimpse!
Will the OnePlus Nord 3 be able to compete with the Nothing Phone (2)? Here’s a glimpse!
On the hunt for amazing workout earbuds; save on a pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro from Amazon now
On the hunt for amazing workout earbuds; save on a pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro from Amazon now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless