Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
You know the saying, 'A soldier is only as good as his equipment'? Well, the same can be said for students: they are only as good as their tablet or laptop. We know this might sound a bit over the top, but try doing research on a slow tablet that loads Chrome at snail's speed, and you'll quickly see that this statement is true.
Oh, and if you’re also in need of a new Galaxy phone or smartwatch for the new school year, be sure to check out our article on Samsung's best Back-To-School Galaxy phone and smartwatch deals.
Therefore, if a student wants to finish their homework quickly without stressing out, they need a speedy and reliable device. The good news is that Samsung has launched its Back-To-School campaign, offering its high-end tablets and laptops at massive discounts. So, let’s not waste any more time and check out what great back-to-school tablet deals Samsung has right now!
Snatch a new high-end Galaxy Tab S9 for less
If you want a powerful tablet that you can use for homework, watching movies, and even playing games, you should definitely go for one of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 models. In addition to an impressive amount of power, these devices boast great displays and can even replace your laptop when paired with a keyboard.
Right now, you can get a tablet from the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup for up to $350 off without a trade-in. And if you use your education discount, you can save an additional 20%. For example, if you choose the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with 512GB of storage, you'll save $544 — $350 in instant savings and $194 from your education discount.
Get a mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE without breaking the bank
If you want a more affordable tablet and don’t need the insane firepower of the Galaxy Tab S9 models, check out Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablets, which are on sale at great prices during the tech giant's back-to-school campaign. Both slates are available for $100 off their usual cost, and you can save an additional 5% with your education discount.
Score a new Samsung laptop at a massive price cut
Though a Galaxy Tab S9 can replace your laptop, getting a Galaxy Book is the better choice if you want a device that runs on Windows and can handle PC apps. During Samsung's Back-To-School campaign, you can save $600 on the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra or the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360. Additionally, you can score extra savings of 5% with your education discount.
