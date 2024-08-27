Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals

Galaxy phone





Galaxy Tab S9: Save 20% with you Education discount Use your education discount to save 20% on the Galaxy Tab S9. You can also trade in your old tablet to save up to $600. However, be aware that the trade-in might reduce your education discount. $161 off (20%) $639 $799 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+: Save up to $344 with your Education discount! Get the Galaxy Tab S9+ at Samsung for up to $150 off its price. Use your Education discount for additional savings of 20%. $344 off (31%) $775 99 $1119 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: Save up to $544 with your Education discount Get the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for up to $350 off its price without a trade-in. Use your Education discount for additional savings of 20%. $544 off (41%) $775 99 $1319 99 Buy at Samsung









Right now, you can get a tablet from the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup for up to $350 off without a trade-in. And if you use your education discount, you can save an additional 20%. For example, if you choose the top-of-the-line If you want a powerful tablet that you can use for homework, watching movies, and even playing games, you should definitely go for one of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 models. In addition to an impressive amount of power, these devices boast great displays and can even replace your laptop when paired with a keyboard.Right now, you can get a tablet from thelineup for up to $350 off without a trade-in. And if you use your education discount, you can save an additional 20%. For example, if you choose the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with 512GB of storage, you'll save $544 — $350 in instant savings and $194 from your education discount.





Get a mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE without breaking the bank





Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Save $100! The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is discounted by $100 at Samsung. Use your Education discount to score extra savings of 5%. $100 off (22%) $349 99 $449 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+: Save $100! The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is also on sale and discounted by $100 at Samsung. Use your Education discount to score additional savings of 5%. $100 off (17%) $499 99 $599 99 Buy at Samsung





If you want a more affordable tablet and don’t need the insane firepower of the Galaxy Tab S9 models, check out Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablets, which are on sale at great prices during the tech giant's back-to-school campaign. Both slates are available for $100 off their usual cost, and you can save an additional 5% with your education discount.





Score a new Samsung laptop at a massive price cut





Galaxy Book4 Pro 360: Save $600! Save $600 on the Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 at Samsung. Use your Education discount to score extra savings of 5%. $600 off (32%) $1299 99 $1899 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra: Save $775! Save $600 on the Galaxy Book4 Ultra and score a free 1TB SSD. You can also use your Education discount for additional savings of 5% $775 off (24%) $2399 99 $3174 98 Buy at Samsung





Though a Galaxy Tab S9 can replace your laptop, getting a Galaxy Book is the better choice if you want a device that runs on Windows and can handle PC apps. During Samsung's Back-To-School campaign, you can save $600 on the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra or the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360. Additionally, you can score extra savings of 5% with your education discount.



