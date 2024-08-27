Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Samsung slashing prices
Save on the Galaxy S24 Ultra with special educational, as well as regular discounts at Samsung now!
Sep 01, Sun, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
You know the saying, 'A soldier is only as good as his equipment'? Well, the same can be said for students: they are only as good as their tablet or laptop. We know this might sound a bit over the top, but try doing research on a slow tablet that loads Chrome at snail's speed, and you'll quickly see that this statement is true.

Therefore, if a student wants to finish their homework quickly without stressing out, they need a speedy and reliable device. The good news is that Samsung has launched its Back-To-School campaign, offering its high-end tablets and laptops at massive discounts. So, let’s not waste any more time and check out what great back-to-school tablet deals Samsung has right now!

Oh, and if you’re also in need of a new Galaxy phone or smartwatch for the new school year, be sure to check out our article on Samsung's best Back-To-School Galaxy phone and smartwatch deals.

Snatch a new high-end Galaxy Tab S9 for less


Galaxy Tab S9: Save 20% with you Education discount

Use your education discount to save 20% on the Galaxy Tab S9. You can also trade in your old tablet to save up to $600. However, be aware that the trade-in might reduce your education discount.
$161 off (20%)
$639
$799 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S9+: Save up to $344 with your Education discount!

Get the Galaxy Tab S9+ at Samsung for up to $150 off its price. Use your Education discount for additional savings of 20%.
$344 off (31%)
$775 99
$1119 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: Save up to $544 with your Education discount

Get the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for up to $350 off its price without a trade-in. Use your Education discount for additional savings of 20%.
$544 off (41%)
$775 99
$1319 99
Buy at Samsung

If you want a powerful tablet that you can use for homework, watching movies, and even playing games, you should definitely go for one of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 models. In addition to an impressive amount of power, these devices boast great displays and can even replace your laptop when paired with a keyboard.

Right now, you can get a tablet from the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup for up to $350 off without a trade-in. And if you use your education discount, you can save an additional 20%. For example, if you choose the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with 512GB of storage, you'll save $544 — $350 in instant savings and $194 from your education discount.

Get a mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE without breaking the bank


Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Save $100!

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is discounted by $100 at Samsung. Use your Education discount to score extra savings of 5%.
$100 off (22%)
$349 99
$449 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+: Save $100!

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is also on sale and discounted by $100 at Samsung. Use your Education discount to score additional savings of 5%.
$100 off (17%)
$499 99
$599 99
Buy at Samsung

If you want a more affordable tablet and don’t need the insane firepower of the Galaxy Tab S9 models, check out Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablets, which are on sale at great prices during the tech giant's back-to-school campaign. Both slates are available for $100 off their usual cost, and you can save an additional 5% with your education discount.

Score a new Samsung laptop at a massive price cut


Galaxy Book4 Pro 360: Save $600!

Save $600 on the Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 at Samsung. Use your Education discount to score extra savings of 5%.
$600 off (32%)
$1299 99
$1899 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Book4 Ultra: Save $775!

Save $600 on the Galaxy Book4 Ultra and score a free 1TB SSD. You can also use your Education discount for additional savings of 5%
$775 off (24%)
$2399 99
$3174 98
Buy at Samsung

Though a Galaxy Tab S9 can replace your laptop, getting a Galaxy Book is the better choice if you want a device that runs on Windows and can handle PC apps. During Samsung's Back-To-School campaign, you can save $600 on the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra or the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360. Additionally, you can score extra savings of 5% with your education discount.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon

Latest News

Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
Another curious Pixel 9 Pro XL bug crops up, this one affecting the camera of Google's new flagship
Another curious Pixel 9 Pro XL bug crops up, this one affecting the camera of Google's new flagship
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless