Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Older Samsung phones won't be able to run this app: act before December 23

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Apps
Galaxy devices with health features on their displays.
Time is moving on and Samsung is discontinuing support for an essential feature on older Galaxy smartphones. The company has confirmed that its Samsung Health Monitor app will no longer be compatible with devices running Android 11 or earlier versions.

With the latest update (version 1.3.6.001), users receive a notification about the upcoming change. According to the notice, the next release of the app (version 1.4.1) will only be available for phones that are running Android 12 (or newer Android versions, of course).

This update means users with older Galaxy phones won’t be able to use key features like blood pressure monitoring and ECG readings via their Galaxy Watch, as these functions rely on the app.

While the current version of Samsung Health Monitor will still function on older devices, it won’t receive any new features or updates. For more details, you can check out the full announcement.

The notice says that from December 23, 2024, Samsung Health Monitor won't be supported on devices that run Android 9, 10 or 11, for example – although I don't think that many are running such older Android versions nowadays. "We appreciate your understanding, and we highly recommend that you upgrade your OS version to Android OS 12.0 or higher", the message reads.

Back in 2020, the Samsung Health Monitor app made headlines, but was only available in South Korea and expanded to the rest of the world later.

The Samsung Health Monitor app is available for Galaxy Watch models starting from the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Active 2. It allows users to measure blood pressure and perform ECG (electrocardiogram) heart rate readings directly from the wrist. The data is stored in the app for easy tracking.

To get started, users must first calibrate the watch with a standard blood pressure monitor, typically done at a doctor’s office. Once calibrated, the smartwatch can analyze pulse wave data to estimate blood pressure, comparing it against the initial calibration value.

Recommended Stories
The app’s ECG feature measures the heart’s electrical activity by having users place their fingertip on the smartwatch button. This can help detect issues like heart arrhythmia and atrial fibrillation.

While useful for monitoring, these measurements are not as accurate as hospital tests. Users with health concerns are advised to consult a doctor, of course!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
As a discounts expert, I urge you to check these early Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos before it's too late
As a discounts expert, I urge you to check these early Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos before it's too late
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
There’s only one reason the incredible OnePlus 13 can’t replace my iPhone - OnePlus can still fix it
There’s only one reason the incredible OnePlus 13 can’t replace my iPhone - OnePlus can still fix it
The first good Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deal is finally here... with a catch
The first good Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deal is finally here... with a catch
This obscure phone almost outperformed the OnePlus 13 in Android rankings
This obscure phone almost outperformed the OnePlus 13 in Android rankings

Latest News

The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless