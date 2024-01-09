Samsung and Doctor Strange take over Las Vegas Exosphere to tease Galaxy AI at CES 2024
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung is gearing up to make a big splash at CES 2024, starting off with an exciting collaboration. Samsung has partnered with Marvel Studios' "What If...?" Season 2 to showcase their cutting-edge mobile AI capabilities. In a stunning display, they have taken over the iconic Sphere's Exosphere LED screen in Las Vegas.
In addition, prepare for an exciting twist on Samsung's social media channels as they gear up for a series of captivating surprises in the lead-up to the highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17th. As shown below, this is an exciting new chapter in the world of mobile technology, where the potential is boundless.
Get ready for an incredible experience as you join Galaxy Unpacked and brace yourself for a mind-blowing event. Remember, you too can be one of the first to experience the new Galaxy AI and save some money in the process by reserving early and receiving a $50 credit when you pre-order and purchase a Galaxy device (links below). Welcome to the era of Galaxy AI, where the extraordinary becomes the new norm.
Doctor Strange began to take center stage last night, January 8th, showcasing the incredible AI capabilities that will revolutionize Galaxy devices. Say goodbye to traditional neon advertisements and get ready for a whole new level of light and possibility. Similar to how the Sorcerer Supreme taps into alternate realities, Galaxy AI is set to revolutionize the realm of mobile experiences.
"We are ushering in a new era of innovation at Galaxy Unpacked, introducing AI experiences on mobile like never before," announced Stephanie Choi, the EVP & Head of Marketing of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung. "Galaxy AI will empower users in every facet of life. This campaign teased one of the ways we are evolving and pioneering mobile technology through a special collaboration with a long-standing tech industry partner, which will be revealed soon."
