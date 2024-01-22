Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Rumors shed light on Huawei P70 launch timeframe and specifications

Rumors shed light on Huawei P70 launch timeframe and specifications
Huawei, the Chinese smartphone giant, is preparing for the debut of its flagship series, the Huawei P70. Amid occasional rumors, the series has maintained an air of mystery. However, recent reports shed light on the Huawei P70, disclosing both the launch timeframe and some specs.

Two leaks from China offer more insights into the Huawei P70. As per Android Headlines, a Weibo tipster named fixed focus digital suggests the Huawei P70 series will likely launch by the end of March or early April this year.

While the exact dates are still unknown, the timing aligns with the previous Huawei P60 and Huawei P60 Pro release in China around the same period last year. Keep in mind, though, that this could be the China debut, so a global release may take a bit longer.

In a separate revelation, the well-known tipster Digital Chat Station shared some key details about the upcoming Huawei P70 specifications. It is reported that the P70 will feature a quad-curved OLED display boasting a 1.5K resolution. As for the size, expect a generous 6.7-inch panel.

Additionally, the tipster mentioned a triple rear camera setup. The primary camera is anticipated to be OmniVision’s 50-megapixel OV50H unit, featuring a variable aperture. This camera boasts a 1/1.3-inch sensor with a 1.2um pixel size.

Previous speculations suggested that the Huawei P70 might include a 1-inch sensor for its ultra-wide camera. If this turns out to be true, it could mark a substantial improvement in the camera setup compared to its predecessor.

Furthermore, there are rumors that the upcoming Huawei P70 series will be fueled by a new processor, the Kirin 9010, crafted by Huawei's HiSilicon semiconductor unit. The series is anticipated to encompass three smartphones: the standard Huawei P70, the Huawei P70 Pro, and the Huawei P70 Pro Art.

Whether all these specifications apply to each model or solely the Pro versions remains unclear. To confirm these leaks and rumors, we will need to wait for the official introduction of the smartphones. Stay tuned for updates as more information unfolds!

