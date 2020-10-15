Here's why the rumored launch date of the new iPad Air makes sense
When Apple introduced the fourth-generation iPad Air on September 15th, one very important piece of information was left out-the release date. And rumors that Apple would announce the date during its "Hi, Speed" event turned out to be wrong. Now you might think that coming up with a release date for the iPad Air (2020) wouldn't be such a big deal. But there is a special dynamic at stake this year.
Rumored launch date for the new iPad Air is October 23rd
Meanwhile, the iPad Air (2020) has just received clearance from the FCC with the regulatory agency's documentation listing the bands that the tablet's cellular variant will connect to. The device will also have an FCC e-label instead of a printed one. Users will be able to access it by going to Settings > General > Legal & Regulatory.
The Apple iPad Air (2020) is model number A2324 and it features a 10.9-inch LCD display; as we've already pointed out, it is powered by the 5nm A14 Bionic chipset. Thanks to the new placement of TouchID, which is now integrated with the power button, the edge-to-edge display features thinner bezels. Storage options include 64GB and 256GB and the slate is equipped with a 12MP camera on the back along with a front-facing 7MP FaceTime camera. The tablet supports the second-generation Apple Pencil and accessories like the Magic Keyboard.
The color options include Space Gray, Silver, Rose Gold, Green, and Sky Blue. Pricing for the Wi-Fi only models starts at $599 for 64GB of storage and $749 for 256GB of storage. The Wi-Fi + Cellular versions cost $729 and $879 for 64GB and 256GB of storage respectively.