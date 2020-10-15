iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, $999 with MintMobile unlimited plan

Here's why the rumored launch date of the new iPad Air makes sense

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Oct 15, 2020, 12:47 PM
Here's why the rumored launch date of the new iPad Air makes sense
When Apple introduced the fourth-generation iPad Air on September 15th, one very important piece of information was left out-the release date. And rumors that Apple would announce the date during its "Hi, Speed" event turned out to be wrong. Now you might think that coming up with a release date for the iPad Air (2020) wouldn't be such a big deal. But there is a special dynamic at stake this year.

Rumored launch date for the new iPad Air is October 23rd


The iPad Air (2020) is powered by Apple's powerful new A14 Bionic chip manufactured by TSMC using its 5nm process node. With 11.8 billion transistors packed inside each integrated circuit, the A14 is the first 5nm chip to be employed on a consumer device, and it will also power the iPhone 12 line. Apple reportedly wanted its new 5G iPhone models to be the first to have the powerful new chip inside. With both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro expected to be released on October 23rd, it seems that Apple will settle for the tie (as all baseball fans know, a tie goes to the handset) and the latest rumor has the iPad Air (2020) scheduled for release on October 23rd, the same date as the two aforementioned iPhone 12 models. Up in Canada, Best Buy has already posted the October 23rd release date on its website. If this date is legit, pre-orders would begin on October 16th.


Meanwhile, the iPad Air (2020) has just received clearance from the FCC with the regulatory agency's documentation listing the bands that the tablet's cellular variant will connect to. The device will also have an FCC e-label instead of a printed one. Users will be able to access it by going to Settings > General > Legal & Regulatory.

The Apple iPad Air (2020) is model number A2324 and it features a 10.9-inch LCD display; as we've already pointed out, it is powered by the 5nm A14 Bionic chipset. Thanks to the new placement of TouchID, which is now integrated with the power button, the edge-to-edge display features thinner bezels. Storage options include 64GB and 256GB and the slate is equipped with a 12MP camera on the back along with a front-facing 7MP FaceTime camera. The tablet supports the second-generation Apple Pencil and accessories like the Magic Keyboard.


The color options include Space Gray, Silver, Rose Gold, Green, and Sky Blue. Pricing for the Wi-Fi only models starts at $599 for 64GB of storage and $749 for 256GB of storage. The Wi-Fi + Cellular versions cost $729 and $879 for 64GB and 256GB of storage respectively.

