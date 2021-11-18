Roku to launch cheap streaming player exclusively at Walmart for Black Friday

Roku to launch cheap streaming player exclusively at Walmart for Black Friday0
The upcoming device is supposed to offer HD streaming in a compact form factor and is ideal for new streamers who can’t afford some of the more expensive Roku devices. With the Roku LE, users will be able to enjoy live TV, news, sports, hit movies, popular shows, music and more by simply plugging the device into a TV using the included HDMI cable.
Besides the new streaming players, Roku will offer customers some interesting Black Friday deals on other devices, including $20 off the new Roku Streaming Stick 4K, $15 off the Roku Premiere, $15 off the Roku Streaming Stick+, and $50 off the Roku Streambar. These deals will be available online and in-store across major retailers in the US.