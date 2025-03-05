GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Samsung sale live
The Samsung Store kicks off its annual Discover Spring Sale, slash the price on an S25 Ultra by up to 75% now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Thieves target T-Mobile stores stealing over $500,000 in phones, tablets, watches, and more

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile
A giant magenta T-Mobile "T" logo appears outside a T-Mobile store.
We've covered stories where T-Mobile reps were accused of ripping off customers by adding new lines or accessories without consent. Now, it appears that T-Mobile is a target itself of a ring made up of thieves who ended up stealing more than $500,000 in merchandise from the wireless provider's stores in Palm Beach County. The stolen merchandise was resold by the thieves.

The ring stole packages that were earmarked for delivery at T-Mobile stores in Palm Beach County, Florida starting back in July 2024. By October 8th, law enforcement authorities traced some of the stolen devices to California and a UPS hub in Riviera Beach, Florida. Also involved in the ring was a cellphone repair shop in Lantana, Florida (home of the National Enquirer) named GoalMind Studios which also was home to a recording studio and a fencing operation (and we don''t mean with swords).

T-Mobile started an internal investigation and placed GPS tracking devices in packages they believed were being targeted by the thieves. The carrier realized that something was wrong when it discovered thousands of dollars in losses were incurred by two T-Mobile stores in Lake Worth, Florida. The losses reportedly exceeded $504,000. A photo of the cellphone repair shop released by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office seems to show numerous iPads, several iPhones, a few Apple Watches, and other devices strewn around the office.

Numerous stolen iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches can be seen in this photo along with mug shots of the suspects. | Image credit-Palm Beach Sheriffs Office - Thieves target T-Mobile stores stealing over $500,000 in phones, tablets, watches, and more
Numerous stolen iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches can be seen in this photo along with mug shots of the suspects. | Image credit-Palm Beach Sheriffs Office

The store was used to sell the merchandise that was headed for T-Mobile which we assume included smartphones, tablets, and other devices. The police started their investigation of the matter on October 31st after T-Mobile and UPS representatives informed detectives about a series of high-value thefts. On Wednesday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office announced the fourth arrest related to this ring.

38-year-old Samuel Drummond was arrested while trying to leave the country. He joins the trio of Giffton White, 36, Sheldon Brown, 38, and Christopher Palmer, 36 who were picked up by the cops last week. White was a UPS supervisor who was in charge of delivering the stolen packages to the recording studio. Brown was a UPS driver who removed the packages from the shipping facility and turned them over to White and Palmer.

Palmer was also a UPS driver who received stolen packages and at the time of his arrest, he was using one of the stolen phones from the stolen packages.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow

Latest News

iPhone 16e has MagSafe - if you believe hard enough
iPhone 16e has MagSafe - if you believe hard enough
Apple's surprising new iPad Air packs M3 power in 11 and 13-inch sizes at unchanged prices
Apple's surprising new iPad Air packs M3 power in 11 and 13-inch sizes at unchanged prices
Pixel 10’s rumored new assistant might have Apple wishing Siri was ready sooner
Pixel 10’s rumored new assistant might have Apple wishing Siri was ready sooner
Samsung is offering an irresistible Galaxy S25 discount with no strings attached at last
Samsung is offering an irresistible Galaxy S25 discount with no strings attached at last
Galaxy S26 Ultra could get this beastly new 5G modem - Apple, you paying attention?
Galaxy S26 Ultra could get this beastly new 5G modem - Apple, you paying attention?
This foldable phone goes global and it makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 look like a luxury tax
This foldable phone goes global and it makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 look like a luxury tax
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless