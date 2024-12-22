Why honest T-Mobile and Metro reps hate their jobs

The honest T-Mobile and Metro reps are the ones in the line of fire







Not all reps are engaged in illegal activities and the ones who say that they don't pressure customers into buying accessories that they don't want or need are under pressure themselves. Not only do these honest reps have to meet the goals placed on them by the suits while competing against reps who are "cheating," many of the reps walking the straight and narrow have to clean up after the ones that do traffic in fraudulent behavior.









T-Mobile subscriber. A T-Mobile rep today posted on social media that he hates his job and gave an example of how he had to deal with a customer who visited his store to complain about her account angrily. It seems that the previous customer care rep she dealt with had ripped her off to the tune of $700. Even though he had nothing to do with the issue, this rep was in the line of fire getting yelled at by this femalesubscriber.





The rep found another customer care employee who (and we are quoting the ME's post here) "fixed pretty much every fuck up." Eventually, the customer cooled off and as she was leaving, she turned to the rep who helped her and said, "How do you guys do this? You must HATE it here"



Another T-Mobile rep, responding to the one we quoted above, said, "Kinda same. I'm tired of having to listen and repeat all the justifications for the ways T-Mobile (especially TPRs) fuck their customers over. I'm the one who has to tell customers they've been fucked, and then I have to unfuck them. Why does T-Mobile never take any action, when I report every case of lying! Things are just getting worse and I have a hard time believing it will get better, especially with how they want T-Life and pickup orders to work."





The thing that the honest reps I've spoken and written to don't understand is how, even though they have reported fraud that has taken place in front of their very eyes, nothing changes. We actually have some good news on that front. If you recall, I recently wrote about a ex-Metro rep who turned whistleblower and revealed some of the schemes that took place while he was working for Metro.

Things change for the better at one Metro location







The whistleblower wrote me again this past week to tell me that after speaking to current Metro reps working at the store he once was employed at, changes have been made. Accessories that customers paid for and were previously withheld are now given to the customer who purchased them and receipts are being handed out. this dovetails with T-Mobile 's statement to me.



