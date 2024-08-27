Revamped keyboard switcher in Android 15 QPR1 is easier to use and more one-handed friendly

Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
While Android 15 might seem like a small update at first glance, it hides several new features and changes, some of which are planned for future releases. Among these hidden gems is a redesigned keyboard switcher found in Android 15 QPR1, the first quarterly platform release for Android 15. This new switcher promises to be faster and more convenient, particularly for one-handed use.

The keyboard switcher button typically appears in the navigation bar when you have multiple Android keyboards installed, allowing you to quickly change the default keyboard. However, the current design has its drawbacks. It takes two taps to change the input method, requires reaching for the middle of the screen, and looks outdated.

The revamped keyboard switcher in Android 15 QPR1 addresses these issues. It features a more modern design that blends seamlessly with the Material You-themed UI elements. The dialog is also positioned lower on the screen, making it easier to reach with one hand.

The button itself has also been redesigned. It now features a globe icon instead of an abstract keyboard. Tapping it once instantly changes the current keyboard app, while repeatedly tapping it cycles through all enabled input methods. Pressing and holding the button opens the keyboard switcher dialog.

The new keyboard switcher experience is expected to be available soon, as it's already fully functional in Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1. For users who frequently switch between keyboards, the revamped keyboard switcher should be a welcome addition, as it addresses the shortcomings of the current design. It also offers a faster, more convenient, and more visually appealing experience.

Beyond the keyboard switcher, Android 15 QPR1 is also expected to bring other enhancements, such as improved privacy controls, performance optimizations, and bug fixes. These updates aim to further refine the Android experience, making it even more enjoyable and secure for users.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

