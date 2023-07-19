What are the benefits of reserving a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5?
We are days away from Samsung's next Unpacked event, at which the tech giant will announce its all-new foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Moreover, you can reserve your own Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5 right now by tapping one of the deal buttons below.
But you are probably wondering why you should reserve now instead of waiting for Samsung's new foldables to hit the shelves and buying one then. Well, in this article, we will explain why reserving a Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5 is worth it and why you should act fast and reserve one of these upcoming phones right now.
However, Samsung makes something unprecedented this year. For the first time ever, you can use your $50 in Samsung Credit towards the actual Galaxy device you pre-order. This means you can save $50 on your Galaxy Z Fold 5 / Z Flip 5 if you choose to spend your reservation gift towards your new purchase.
To save even more, you can also send in a qualifying trade-in device via Samsung's Trade-In Program, and if the device meets Samsung's requirements, you will receive a trade-in credit specific to your device. The trade-in credit can then be applied towards your Galaxy Z Fold 5/ Z Flip 5 purchase, thus shaving the price even further.
In other words, reserving a Galaxy Z Fold 5/ Z Flip 5 from Samsung right now will result in huge savings on your new foldable. Given that foldable phones are really expensive, and Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 definitely won't be an exception to this rule, every dollar saved on these bad boys matters. So, don't waste any more time and save big by reserving your Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 right now.
If you reserve a Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5 while supplies last, you will receive $50 in Samsung Credit as a Reservation Gift, which you can usually use to buy another Samsung device through the Shop Samsung app or Samsung.com.
In addition to this $50 in Samsung Credit, you can save up to $340 on your brand new, just reserved Galaxy Z Fold 5 / Z Flip 5.
