Report says the mobile app industry will break even more records in 2022

Report says the mobile app industry will break even more records in 20220
The report states that the average time spent on mobile apps has jumped to 4.8 hours per day in the top mobile-first markets. Now, as the saying goes, time is money, but it turns out that users are not only paying with more of their time, but with more of their hard-earned cash as well.
The most popular apps in 2021
According to the report, the most downloaded app out of all (no surprises here) was TikTok. While 2020 was the year that TikTok saw one of its most significant increases in popularity, being the year the pandemic started and all, the app saw even more success in 2021.
Another app that saw an amazing increase in popularity, according to the report, was none other than the streaming service giant we’ve grown inseparable from—YouTube. It ranked as the most downloaded streaming app in the world, closely followed by Netflix.
Other interesting statistics regarding the 2021 app usage include as much as $116 billion spent on mobile games, increased usage of online shopping applications, and, of course, food delivery.