Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15





Users will be able to choose between setting the Notification cooldown for all notifications or only conversations. If you keep getting notifications from a rather chatty messaging group that you're a part of, the feature will make the constant notifications less annoying. So whether it is an out-of-control group chat or constant notifications from an app, the feature will reduce the notification volume every time you receive a notification from the same app or same chat. The first notification will be heard at regular volume but will decrease with every notification after that.



Android 15 DP1 has added the "notification cooldown" feature I first revealed in the Android 14 QPR2 beta for @AndroidPolice. This feature "gradually lower[s] the notification volume when you get many successive notifications from the same app." pic.twitter.com/Cd4Rh0EWbV — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 16, 2024

Users will be able to choose between setting the Notification cooldown for all notifications or only conversations. If you keep getting notifications from a rather chatty messaging group that you're a part of, the feature will make the constant notifications less annoying. So whether it is an out-of-control group chat or constant notifications from an app, the feature will reduce the notification volume every time you receive a notification from the same app or same chat. The first notification will be heard at regular volume but will decrease with every notification after that.

No matter how many times a notification repeats, it will never be completely silent. The idea is that the user hears the decreasing notification volume and recognizes that a notification just received is from an app or a conversation that has already sent notifications. This way, the user might decide to skip a low-volume notification and not bother to open one until it is accompanied by the regular notification volume indicating the latest notification is from a new sender.





After an unknown period of time, the Notification cooldown will reset and notifications from all apps and conversations, even those that have sent you multiple notifications, will be accompanied by regular notification volume.







Android 15

Android 15

Android 15

Android 14