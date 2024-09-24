Redmi Note 14 Pro’s leaked specs: Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU, AMOLED display, massive battery
Redmi Note 14 Pro | Image credit: RedmiRedmi said last week that its new Note 14 series will be officially introduced on September 26, but we already have the complete specs sheet of the Pro model. Both the Redmi Note 14 and Note 14 Pro will be exclusively available in China at launch, but they’re expected to make it to other countries a few months after.
That said, let’s take a look at the Redmi Note 14 Pro’s specs sheet, which has just been leaked on Weibo (via GSMArena). As the title says, the Note 14 Pro model will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor.
It’s one of the newer chipsets for mid-range smartphones that Qualcomm launched on the market, but that doesn’t mean it’s also the best. Besides the up-to-date processor, the Redmi Note 14 Pro packs a healthy amount of RAM: 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB.
The Redmi Note 14 Pro comes with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB internal storage, depending on the model. No word on whether or not this will feature microSD card slot for memory expansion, but we won’t have to wait too long to find out since the phone is being unveiled two days from now.
Another selling point of Redmi’s upcoming mid-ranger is the camera. The Note 14 Pro is expected to feature a triple camera that includes 50-megapixel main, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel macro cameras.
Redmi Note 14 Pro | Image credit: Redmi
The sleek device will also feature a decent 16-megapixel selfie snapper. The leaked specs sheet reveals that the Redmi Note 14 Pro is IP68 certified for dust and water resistance, which isn’t that common for mid-range phones.
Furthermore, the Note 14 Pro sports a large 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1220 x 2712 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 2,500 nits brightness. Redmi’s phone will be powered by a large 5,500 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.
Although the Redmi Note 14 and Note 14 Pro are expected to be unveiled on September 26, they might not be available for purchase right away. We’re also waiting for Redmi to reveal how much these will cost, at least in China.
