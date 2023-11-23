Highly-spec'd RedMagic 9 Pro series unveiled in China with U.S. version to be introduced next month

The RedMagic 9 Pro and RedMagic 9 Pro+ gaming phones have been unveiled today in China packed with some high-end specs. Both models are powered by the brand new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 application processor (AP) and the improved ICE 13 cooling system that lowers temperatures by as much as 64 degrees Fahrenheit and features a built-in cooling fan rotating at 22,000 rpm. Helping with gameplay are the 520Hz shoulder triggers.





Both phones sport a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1111 x 2480 and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The RedMagic 9 Pro is equipped with a 6500mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging. This allows the battery to be fully powered up in only 35 minutes. The battery can run the phone for up to two days between charges. The RedMagic 9 Pro+ is powered by a 5500mAh battery with 165W charging that will replenish the cell to 100% in only 16 minutes. The battery on this model will last up to 1.5 days between charges.





The RedMagic 9 Pro is available in Black, Transparent Silver, and Transparent Black with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage (¥4399 or $615.68). A version of the device with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an 80W fast charger is available in Black (¥4799, $676) and a variant with 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and an 80W charger will be offered in Black (¥5199, $732.55), Transparent Silver (¥5399, $760.73), and Transparent Black (¥5399, $760.73).









As for the RedMagic 9 Pro+, it is available in Black (¥5499, $77482), Transparent Silver (¥5699, $803), and Transparent Black (¥5699, $803) with 16GB RAM, 256GB of storage and a 165W charger. A variant in Black (¥5799, $817.09), Transparent Silver (¥5999, $845.27), and Transparent Black (¥5999, $845.27) sports 16GB RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 165W Charger. A version in Black (¥6999, $986.18) will be equipped with 24GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and a 165W charger. And all models come with-get this-a 3.5mm earphone jack!



