The RedMagic 9 Pro could take a whole 16 minutes to charge from 0 to 100%
Get the RedMagic 9 Pro and you’ll never ever use the “I’m late because I needed to wait for my phone to charge” excuse again. This bad boy is expected to go from 0 to 100% in just 16 minutes!
The latest dedicated gaming phone from nubia should go live tomorrow, November 23 (via Android Headlines). It’s expected first in China, and shortly after in other countries, the USA included.
The RedMagic 9 Pro’s predecessor (the RedMagic 8S Pro) supports 80W wired charging in China, and 65W wired charging globally. Someone clearly must’ve complained that 65W/80W is not enough, so here we are in the 165W realm.
There’s more: RedMagic also confirmed that the just-to-be-released device will feature the BOE Q9+ display. That panel will offer 2,160Hz PWM dimming, and this panel comes with a number of improvements over the BOE Q9 display. One can expect enhancements like improvements to color deviation, better performance in low light, improved brightness, and more. It can project 1.07 billion colors and has a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. DC dimming and HDR10+ are also supported.
There are renders of the RedMagic 9 Pro floating around, as we’ve discussed these past weeks.
The main difference between the Red Magic 9 Pro and the previous model, RedMagic 8 Pro, is the position of the triple camera setup. The former features a trio of cameras on the left part of the back, while the latter has it right in the middle.
The ridiculous 16 minutes needed for a full charge are banked on an insane wired charging speed: 165W. I wonder when the first 1000W fast-charging phone will be released and what the hell we’d do with it.
Speaking of charging, the charger will be included in the box, and wireless charging likely won’t be on offer.
What does it look like?
