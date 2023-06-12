r/iPhone is the first victim of this latest strike against Reddit

huge

too

prefer

unable

context

shut down

won't

that

not

So,! What better way to showcase how big of an issue this is than with an example? Christian Selig — founder of the Apollo App, a fan-favorite third-party Reddit client for iOS — was asked for $20 million per year by Reddit corporate in order to keep the app running. And yes, that is insane. So he made the tough call tothe service.But let’s get back to the “going private” thing for the iPhone subreddit. What does that mean? Well, basically that only approved members can visit and post on there. The shocking twist is that as part of the strike, the mods of the subredditbe approving anyone new, so this basically means that r/iPhone is closed off for the time being.While the strike itself looks to become quite huge, Reddit has made it clear in the past that they will do “what must be done” in order to keep its services active. As such, they may opt to place new moderators on all participating subreddits in an attempt to mitigate the strike. Butsounds like a recipe for a disaster, so we hope tosee it happen.But beyond that? No further comments have been made as of now. The Reddit community expects Reddit to fix this, but only time will tell if the company is willing to go back on their decision. We do hope that everything gets sorted out in the end, though, because as things are now: Reddit fans are the ones suffering these consequences.