Nubia shows off its powerful Red Magic 9S Pro in official renders

Nubia confirmed last month it will launch a brand-new gaming flagship on July 3. The Red Magic 9S Pro is supposed to breathe new life into nubia’s flagship lineup, which is one of the most powerful on the market.

Last week, the Red Magic 9S Pro+ was spotted on AnTuTu, one of the most popular benchmarks for smartphones. What’s interesting about the listing is that the phone has the highest score ever registered on the platform, which means the Red Magic 9S Pro+ has the potential to become the most powerful smartphone on the market.

To raise the hype around its upcoming flagship, nubia released a dozen renders that show the Red Magic 9S Pro from different angles. Thanks to these images we now know the Red Magic 9S Pro will be available in four colors: Dark Knight, Day Warrior, Deuterium Front Transparent Dark Night, and Deuterium Front Transparent Silver Wing.

The so-called Deuterium colors feature a transparent finish near the air vent. All feature a metal middle frame and flat glass panel back.

Design-wise, there are very little differences between the Red Magic 9S Pro and Red Magic 9 Pro. The upcoming flagship features the same flat, rectangular form factor as its predecessor.

Red Magic 9S Pro | Images credit: nubia

Now, if we are to compare the Red Magic 9S Pro with the Red Magic 8S Pro, then the biggest difference is the camera layout. It appears that nubia has decided to move the entire camera setup to the side, instead of keeping it in the middle.

Apart from that, we know that Red Magic 9S Pro will be powered by an overclocked version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 24GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. Also, the Red Magic 9S Pro is rumored to pack a huge 6,500 mAh battery with support for 165W wired charging.

Although nubia will initially launch the Red Magic 9S Pro in China on July 3, we expect the phone to be introduced in other countries soon afterward.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

