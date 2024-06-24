Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Nubia’s next super-gaming smartphone set to arrive on July 3

By
0comments
Nubia’s next super-gaming smartphone set to arrive on July 3
Nubia is expected to launch its first Red Magic 10 series phone this fall. This is also rumored to be the company’s first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. But before that happens, the Chinese handset maker has one more surprise for its fans.

ZTE’s sub-brand announced over the weekend that what we believe to be the company’s last Red Magic 9 series phone, will be officially unveiled on July 3. The phone is called Red Magic 9S Pro and follows other Red Magic series 9 phones like the Red Magic 9 Pro and 9 Pro+.

Just like the previous models, the Red Magic 9S Pro will be initially introduced in China, but it’s probably going to make it to other countries soon afterward. With the upcoming 9S Pro, Nubia is trying to add a bunch of AI-related features to its gaming series.

That said, we don’t expect too many changes in terms of hardware. If Nubia follows the same strategy as it did with the Red Magic 8S Pro, then the 9S Pro should pack the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor like the 9 Pro and 9+ Pro.

Nubia 9S Pro teaser - Nubia’s next super-gaming smartphone set to arrive on July 3
Nubia 9S Pro teaser


Aside from that, the phone is probably going to boast the same stunning 6.8-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

If Nubia keeps the same camera configuration too, then the Red Magic 9S Pro will feature a triple camera setup (50MP + 50MP + 2MP), and a secondary 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

The only difference might be related to the battery. While the Red Magic 9 Pro features a 6,500 mAh battery, the Red Magic 9 Pro+ comes with a much smaller 5,500 mAh battery. This means that the Red Magic 9S Pro could include either of the two.

But we’ll know more about this one next week when Nubia plans to announce it, or maybe in just a few days thanks to Chinese tipster.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them

Latest News

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
Apple is reportedly developing lightweight AR specs as a possible iPhone successor
Apple is reportedly developing lightweight AR specs as a possible iPhone successor
Hot new Surface Pro 9 deal proves some tablets can age like fine wine
Hot new Surface Pro 9 deal proves some tablets can age like fine wine
iOS 18 turned my iPhone into a bad Android phone; proves why Apple refused to make the iPhone "fun"
iOS 18 turned my iPhone into a bad Android phone; proves why Apple refused to make the iPhone "fun"
This hugely discounted Surface Go 3 is compact, versatile, speedy, and covered by a 3-year warranty
This hugely discounted Surface Go 3 is compact, versatile, speedy, and covered by a 3-year warranty
Surprising new deal knocks the Pixel Tablet under the $380 mark on Amazon
Surprising new deal knocks the Pixel Tablet under the $380 mark on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless