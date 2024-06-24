Nubia’s next super-gaming smartphone set to arrive on July 3
Nubia is expected to launch its first Red Magic 10 series phone this fall. This is also rumored to be the company’s first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. But before that happens, the Chinese handset maker has one more surprise for its fans.
ZTE’s sub-brand announced over the weekend that what we believe to be the company’s last Red Magic 9 series phone, will be officially unveiled on July 3. The phone is called Red Magic 9S Pro and follows other Red Magic series 9 phones like the Red Magic 9 Pro and 9 Pro+.
That said, we don’t expect too many changes in terms of hardware. If Nubia follows the same strategy as it did with the Red Magic 8S Pro, then the 9S Pro should pack the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor like the 9 Pro and 9+ Pro.
Aside from that, the phone is probably going to boast the same stunning 6.8-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
The only difference might be related to the battery. While the Red Magic 9 Pro features a 6,500 mAh battery, the Red Magic 9 Pro+ comes with a much smaller 5,500 mAh battery. This means that the Red Magic 9S Pro could include either of the two.
But we’ll know more about this one next week when Nubia plans to announce it, or maybe in just a few days thanks to Chinese tipster.
Just like the previous models, the Red Magic 9S Pro will be initially introduced in China, but it’s probably going to make it to other countries soon afterward. With the upcoming 9S Pro, Nubia is trying to add a bunch of AI-related features to its gaming series.
Nubia 9S Pro teaser
If Nubia keeps the same camera configuration too, then the Red Magic 9S Pro will feature a triple camera setup (50MP + 50MP + 2MP), and a secondary 16-megapixel front-facing camera.
