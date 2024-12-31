The powerful Red Magic 10 Pro gaming smartphone going global next week
One of the world’s most powerful smartphones according to AnTuTu benchmark, Red Magic 10 Pro, will be available to purchase internationally next week. Nubia recently confirmed that its new flagship will be available for purchase for early adopters on December 12, with open sales starting on December 18.
As far as the price goes, the Red Magic 10 Pro is going to be very cheap compared with other flagships that aren’t even as powerful. For example, the cheapest model that comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage costs just €650 / $650.
The Red Magic 10 Pro is available in four different colors: Dusk, Dusk Ultra, Moonlight, and Shadow. Customers in the United States will also be able to purchase the Red Magic Go Power Bank, which provides a 5,000 mAh charge with 65W fast charging speeds. The exclusive power bank will be available for purchase in the US for $80.
That’s one more reason, besides its powerful hardware, to purchase the Red Magic 10 Pro if you’re in the market for a new flagship.
Customers who wish to purchase the Red Magic 10 Pro early will have to join Nubia’s program by registering their email address. It’s worth mentioning that Red Magic 10 Pro early adopters will be getting some freebies like exclusive Mora Stickers, 1-day early access, priority shipping, and a €30 / $30 coupon.
The most expensive Red Magic 10 Pro model packs 24 GB RAM/1 TB internal storage and sells for €1000 / $1000. There’s one more option for those who can’t afford the most expensive model, which is available for €800 / $800. This one comes with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage.
Nubia is one of the few handset makers that found a way to maintain the EUR / USD parity when it comes to the price of its products. Because of the VAT in Europe, most smartphones are more expensive than those sold in the United States, but that’s not the case with the Red Magic 10 Pro.
