Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

The powerful Red Magic 10 Pro gaming smartphone going global next week

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
ZTE
Red Magic 10 Pro
One of the world’s most powerful smartphones according to AnTuTu benchmark, Red Magic 10 Pro, will be available to purchase internationally next week. Nubia recently confirmed that its new flagship will be available for purchase for early adopters on December 12, with open sales starting on December 18.

Customers who wish to purchase the Red Magic 10 Pro early will have to join Nubia’s program by registering their email address. It’s worth mentioning that Red Magic 10 Pro early adopters will be getting some freebies like exclusive Mora Stickers, 1-day early access, priority shipping, and a €30 / $30 coupon.

As far as the price goes, the Red Magic 10 Pro is going to be very cheap compared with other flagships that aren’t even as powerful. For example, the cheapest model that comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage costs just €650 / $650.

The most expensive Red Magic 10 Pro model packs 24 GB RAM/1 TB internal storage and sells for €1000 / $1000. There’s one more option for those who can’t afford the most expensive model, which is available for €800 / $800. This one comes with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage.

Red Magic 10 Pro


The Red Magic 10 Pro is available in four different colors: Dusk, Dusk Ultra, Moonlight, and Shadow. Customers in the United States will also be able to purchase the Red Magic Go Power Bank, which provides a 5,000 mAh charge with 65W fast charging speeds. The exclusive power bank will be available for purchase in the US for $80.

Nubia is one of the few handset makers that found a way to maintain the EUR / USD parity when it comes to the price of its products. Because of the VAT in Europe, most smartphones are more expensive than those sold in the United States, but that’s not the case with the Red Magic 10 Pro.

That’s one more reason, besides its powerful hardware, to purchase the Red Magic 10 Pro if you’re in the market for a new flagship.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
T-Mobile subscriber buys new phone and ends up with a used refurbished unit
T-Mobile subscriber buys new phone and ends up with a used refurbished unit
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE will be cheaper, said to make no compromise in main display
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE will be cheaper, said to make no compromise in main display
Compact gem Galaxy S24 gets a hefty discount just ahead of the new year
Compact gem Galaxy S24 gets a hefty discount just ahead of the new year
Amazon knocks 50% off the Garmin Epix Gen 2, turning it into a true bargain
Amazon knocks 50% off the Garmin Epix Gen 2, turning it into a true bargain
Powerhouse Galaxy Tab S10+ gets a sweet discount on Amazon
Powerhouse Galaxy Tab S10+ gets a sweet discount on Amazon
Pixel 9 lets you enter Google's ecosystem at a cheaper price with this deal
Pixel 9 lets you enter Google's ecosystem at a cheaper price with this deal
OnePlus Watch 3 leak gives us a glimpse of some exciting health features
OnePlus Watch 3 leak gives us a glimpse of some exciting health features
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless