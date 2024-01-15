Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Realme's first Note series phone to be unveiled on January 24, specs leaked

Android
@cosminvasile
Android

@cosminvasile
Realme is expected to introduce its next flagships globally on January 29. The new Realme 12 Pro series has been sneakily showcased at CES 2024, so there’s plenty of information about the phones.

However, these will not be the only interesting phones the Chinese company plans to reveal. In fact, Realme has already teased an entire new line of phone, which it calls … Note.

While Samsung has decided to drop the Note series, various Chinese handset makers picked up the torch hoping to piggyback on the series’ popularity among customers.

And the first phone that’s part of Realme’s new family of smartphones is known as Note 1. Besides the teaser posted on the company's official Twitter account, a picture taken during an internal presentation has just been leaked (via PlayfulDroid).

Realme’s first Note series phone to be unveiled on January 24, specs leaked

The image shows some of the phone’s key specs and the reveal date, which is sooner than we expected, January 24. According to the leaker image, Realme Note 1 will feature a large 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a triple camera setup (108MP + 8MP + 2MP), and a secondary 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Also, the Note 1 will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, in-display fingerprint sensor, and dual speakers. There’s no mention of memory amount, but we do know the phone will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7050 chipset, thus confirming this is not a flagship.

We have yet to learn whether or not this will come with Android 14 right out of the box or an older version of the OS. This is probably going to be available everywhere Realme sells its smartphones, so clearly not in the States.

