Realme launches another very affordable Note series phone

Release dates
Realme Note 60x
Samsung made the Note series so popular among smartphone users that other brands decided to borrow the name for their own products. Realme is one of the companies that’s still trying to piggyback on the Note series’ popularity.

However, Realme’s Note series is positioned at the opposite spectrum when it comes to specs. While Samsung’s Note phones were high-end, all Realme Note handsets are very affordable.

The same goes for the newly introduced Realme Note 60x, which is a very cheap Android smartphone with pretty decent specs and some interesting additional perks for those who are looking to buy an entry-level phone.

Realme Note 60x


Initially introduced in the Philippines, the Realme Note 60x comes in two colors – Marble Black and Wilderness Green, and costs just $85 outright. The phone retains many of the specs of the Note 60 including the chipset, display and battery.

In fact, the only major difference between the Note 60 and Note 60x is the camera. The former features a 32-megapixel main camera, whereas the Note 60x comes with a much smaller 8-megapixel main sensor.

Just like the regular Note 60, the Note 60x is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 processor, paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage (expandable via microSD). There’s just one version of the Note 60x available on the market at the moment, while the Note 60 comes in different variants based on the amount of memory: 4/64 GB RAM, 4/128 GB RAM, 6/128 GB RAM, and 8/256 GB RAM.

Realme launches another very affordable Note series phone


Furthermore, the Note 60x sports a large 6.74-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. Also, the entry-level smartphone features a 5-megapixel selfie snapper and a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging.

Realme also confirmed that the Note 60x, just like the previous model, is IP54-certified for dust and splash resistance. It’s also worth mentioning that the Note 60x features a die-cast aluminum chassis and ArmorShell protection.
