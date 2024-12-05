Realme confirms its next top-tier phone packs the biggest battery, powerful chipset
Realme’s next high-end smartphone, the Neo7, is expected to be officially introduced in China on December 11. However, the Chinese handset maker has already started to reveal some of the Neo7’s main selling points to raise the hype around the device.
After rumors pointed out that the Realme Neo7 could be powered by probably the biggest phone battery, the Chinese company confirmed this week that its upcoming phone will indeed pack a huge 7,000 mAh battery.
What’s even more surprising is that despite the fact that it packs a huge battery, the Neo7 is actually 0.1 mm thinner than the GT Neo6. Not to mention that the Neo7 will feature IP69 rating.
Also, Realme revealed that the Neo7 will be equipped with MediaTek’s powerful Dimensity 9300+ processor. The design was unveiled by Realme too, so if you’re wondering what the phone looks like, that’s no longer a mystery thanks to the several pictures that have been published by the handset maker on Weibo.
No information about the Neo7’s display has been unveiled yet, but it’s obvious from the pictures published by Realme that the phone features flat frames, so it’s also going to pack a flat display rather than a curved one. The size will probably be revealed in the days leading up to the phone launch or on December 11.
That’s a massive upgrade over the Realme GT Neo6’s 5,500 mAh battery and an amazing achievement. According to Realme, the Neo7’s 7,000 mAh battery will last for 3 days after one charge, which is something that’s hardly possible with today’s flagships.
Realme Neo7 battery, chipset & design | Images credits: Realme
Despite the fact that Realme hasn’t said anything about the phone’s camera yet, the images it released confirm the Neo7 will feature a HyperImage+ camera system, just like the GT 7 Pro flagship. Additionally, we’ve learned that the phone has a dual-camera setup augmented with a LED flash positioned in the middle of the two sensors.
Reame Neo7's camera system | Image credits: Realme
The Neo7 shapes up to be a true flagship killer, especially since Realme has already confirmed the phone will cost less than CNY 3,000 ($415 / €395).
