Snag a high-end smartphone on a budget; grab a Realme GT 2 or a GT 2 Pro at an unbelievably lower price from Amazon UK

Are you looking for a high-end smartphone on a budget? Now, you will probably answer, "Yes! But is there such a thing as a budget smartphone?" Well, the good news is: yes, there is, at least at the moment. The bad news is that it's only for a limited time, which means you should act fast.Amazon UK currently has on sale the 256GB versions of two of Realme's mobile powerhouses, the GT 2 and the GT 2 Pro. The Paper Green and Paper White color options of the Realme GT2 are available at a significant 34% discount, allowing you to save £189 if you go for this amazing smartphone. And if you want to get the GT 2's bigger brother, the GT 2 Pro, you can get its Steel Black-colored option for £149 below its sticker price.The GT 2 and the GT 2 Pro have stylish designs and offer amazing performance, ensuring that whichever you choose will serve you well. Both come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space, with the only difference between them being the chipset under the hood. The GT 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 888, and the GT 2 comes with the newer and more powerful silicon, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.Both phones also pack great cameras and take awesome photos. The GT 2's main camera can shoot videos in up to 4K at 30fps, and the GT 2 Pro's main shooter can capture videos in up to 8K at 24fps.In addition to great performance and nice cameras, both smartphones are equipped with 5,000mAh batteries and support 65W wired charging, capable of filling the tank in just 33 minutes.With 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage space, a high-end Snapdragon processor under the hood, cameras that can take gorgeous pictures, huge batteries, and fast charging, and all that at a budget-friendly price, the Realme GT 2 and the GT 2 Pro definitely sound as a bargain. So snag a killer deal on one of these amazing smartphones while Amazon UK still has them on sale before it's too late.