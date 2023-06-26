Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Snag a high-end smartphone on a budget; grab a Realme GT 2 or a GT 2 Pro at an unbelievably lower price from Amazon UK

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Snag a high-end smartphone on a budget; grab a Realme GT 2 or a GT 2 Pro at an unbelievably lower pr
Are you looking for a high-end smartphone on a budget? Now, you will probably answer, "Yes! But is there such a thing as a budget smartphone?" Well, the good news is: yes, there is, at least at the moment. The bad news is that it's only for a limited time, which means you should act fast.

Amazon UK currently has on sale the 256GB versions of two of Realme's mobile powerhouses, the GT 2 and the GT 2 Pro. The Paper Green and Paper White color options of the Realme GT2 are available at a significant 34% discount, allowing you to save £189 if you go for this amazing smartphone. And if you want to get the GT 2's bigger brother, the GT 2 Pro, you can get its Steel Black-colored option for £149 below its sticker price.

Realme GT2 in Paper Green: SAVE £189!

Get the Realme GT2 from Amazon UK and save £189. This is a 5G-enabled smartphone with a nice AMOLED display that can go up to 120Hz. The Snapdragon 888 is still a total beast too, so you can count on this phone to get pretty much anything done.
£189 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon

Realme GT2 Pro in Steel Black: Now 21% OFF on Amazon UK

The Pro variant of Realme's GT2 is even more powerful and can now be yours for £149 less than its original price. This one comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and also has bigger ultrawide and selfie cameras.
£149 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon


The GT 2 and the GT 2 Pro have stylish designs and offer amazing performance, ensuring that whichever you choose will serve you well. Both come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space, with the only difference between them being the chipset under the hood. The GT 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 888, and the GT 2 comes with the newer and more powerful silicon, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Both phones also pack great cameras and take awesome photos. The GT 2's main camera can shoot videos in up to 4K at 30fps, and the GT 2 Pro's main shooter can capture videos in up to 8K at 24fps.

In addition to great performance and nice cameras, both smartphones are equipped with 5,000mAh batteries and support 65W wired charging, capable of filling the tank in just 33 minutes.

With 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage space, a high-end Snapdragon processor under the hood, cameras that can take gorgeous pictures, huge batteries, and fast charging, and all that at a budget-friendly price, the Realme GT 2 and the GT 2 Pro definitely sound as a bargain. So snag a killer deal on one of these amazing smartphones while Amazon UK still has them on sale before it's too late.

Popular stories

Man receives his Pixel Fold early, says one feature alone is worth the switch from Samsung
Man receives his Pixel Fold early, says one feature alone is worth the switch from Samsung
With the Razr+ released today, T-Mobile adds to the fun and nostalgia with its $30 Throwback Pack
With the Razr+ released today, T-Mobile adds to the fun and nostalgia with its $30 Throwback Pack
Amazon is selling Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 at an incredible price in one color
Amazon is selling Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 at an incredible price in one color
Best Buy is holding a tremendous sale on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ today only
Best Buy is holding a tremendous sale on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ today only
Android spyware found hiding out in Play Store; delete these two apps now!
Android spyware found hiding out in Play Store; delete these two apps now!
The new Google Weather UI keeps "Froggy" but looks more professional
The new Google Weather UI keeps "Froggy" but looks more professional
Loading Comments...

Latest News

If your flight is delayed or canceled starting July 1st, blame it on 5G
If your flight is delayed or canceled starting July 1st, blame it on 5G
Leaked image gives first real-world look at Galaxy Z Flip 5 and its huge screen
Leaked image gives first real-world look at Galaxy Z Flip 5 and its huge screen
Is Samsung getting too close to Google? The latest "Super Update" release suggests so
Is Samsung getting too close to Google? The latest "Super Update" release suggests so
iPhone 15 set to be stocked by suppliers from July as Apple anticipates high sales
iPhone 15 set to be stocked by suppliers from July as Apple anticipates high sales
Apple "insider" reveals list of upcoming devices including the second-gen Watch Ultra
Apple "insider" reveals list of upcoming devices including the second-gen Watch Ultra
Budget superstar Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is even more affordable right now
Budget superstar Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is even more affordable right now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless