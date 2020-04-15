Qualcomm responds to supposed allegations of cheating on benchmarks by MediaTek
Apple, Huawei and Samsung make processors for their own devices and Samsung only occasionally sells chips to other smartphone vendors, and that really leaves only Qualcomm as the aforementioned “key competitor” to the Taiwan-based company.
That accusation, however, elicited a reaction from Qualcomm and without naming MediaTek as an accuser, the company said in a statement to Android Authority that they do not perform whitelisting of benchmarks. Whitelisting is a technique of using an app name to determine whether to put a device into performance enhancement mode and is considered cheating on benchmarks. Qualcomm additionally stated that such a behavior defies the objective of a benchmark, which is to test how a device or a chipset will handle everyday use.