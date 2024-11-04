Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Realme was all set to launch its latest flagship phone, the Realme GT 7 Pro, this month, and now, it has officially made its debut. This phone comes loaded with some impressive specs, so let's take a closer look at what the Realme GT 7 Pro has to offer.
First up, the Realme GT 7 Pro is available in three eye-catching colors:
Speaking of camera, the Realme GT 7 Pro doesn't hold back with its triple setup on the back. Here's what you'll find:
Oh, and since the GT 7 Pro boasts an IP68/69 certification for water and dust resistance, Realme has also introduced a dedicated underwater photography mode, allowing you to use it as an action camera, which I think is pretty cool.
On the inside, the Realme GT 7 Pro features a massive 6,500 mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 120 W wired charging. According to the company, you can charge it to 50% in just 14 minutes. This new generation of batteries offers increased energy density, allowing for a higher capacity without adding bulk.
As a result, the GT 7 Pro has a larger battery than its predecessor, the GT 5 Pro, all while maintaining a slimmer profile. The GT 7 Pro measures 8.55 mm thick compared to the 9.23 mm thickness of the GT 5 Pro, which has a smaller 5,400 mAh battery.
Moving on, the Realme GT 7 Pro is equipped with "ultra-linear dual speakers" and a dual microphone setup. It also features two nano SIM card slots and supports 5G connectivity.
Under the hood, the Realme GT 7 Pro houses the latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This promises to deliver significant performance improvements for everyday tasks and gaming.
The Realme GT 7 Pro will come in five storage configurations in China, starting with the base model featuring 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage priced at CNY 3,599 (about $505 when directly converted). The top-tier option boasts 16 GB of RAM with 1 TB of storage, though it's still uncertain if this variant will be available outside China.
As for availability, the phone is already on sale in China and is set to make its global debut later this month. For instance, the Realme GT 7 Pro is confirmed to launch in India on November 26. We'll have to wait until then to see how much it will cost in other markets.
Realme GT 7 Pro in all its colors. | Image credit – Realme
The Realme GT 7 Pro features a 6.78-inch Eco2 OLED Plus display crafted by Samsung. This display is said to boast the lowest power consumption in the industry. It achieves an impressive peak brightness of 6,000 nits, marking a significant milestone. Plus, it has an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded beneath the screen. There's also a 16 MP camera tucked away in the display's punch hole.
The GT 7 Pro operates on Realme UI 6.0, which is based on Android 15 and includes several AI features designed to enhance photography, image editing, and gaming. Realme promises three years of OS updates and four years of system security updates.
