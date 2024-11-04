Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography

Realme GT 7 Pro in all its colors. | Image credit – Realme



As a result, the GT 7 Pro has a larger battery than its predecessor, the GT 5 Pro, all while maintaining a slimmer profile. The GT 7 Pro measures 8.55 mm thick compared to the 9.23 mm thickness of the GT 5 Pro, which has a smaller 5,400 mAh battery.

The Realme GT 7 Pro will come in five storage configurations in China, starting with the base model featuring 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage priced at CNY 3,599 (about $505 when directly converted). The top-tier option boasts 16 GB of RAM with 1 TB of storage, though it's still uncertain if this variant will be available outside China.As for availability, the phone is already on sale in China and is set to make its global debut later this month. For instance, the Realme GT 7 Pro is confirmed to launch in India on November 26. We'll have to wait until then to see how much it will cost in other markets.