Realme debuts its own flagship killer equipped with MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9400e

Realme GT 7 is powered by a huge 7,000 mAh battery | Image credit: Realme

Apart from the processor, Realme also revealed that the global version of GT 7 will be powered by a massive 7,000 mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging speeds. In comparison, the Chinese model comes with a slightly bigger 7,200 mAh battery with 100W wired charging speeds support, but the difference is probably negligible.There will probably be other small differences between the two Realme GT 7 models, but the Chinese company hasn’t revealed anything else about the global variant.Although Realme confirmed the phone will be officially introduced on May 27, it’s safe to assume the handset maker will tease a bunch of the GT 7’s specs, so we’ll most likely learn more about it in the weeks leading to the big reveal.