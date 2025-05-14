Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Realme debuts its own flagship killer equipped with MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9400e

The global version of Realme GT 7 arrives on May 27.

Realme GT 7
OnePlus, and now Realme, are the first companies to unveil phones that are powered by MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9400e chipset. The GT7 is Realme’s new flagship killer going global on May 27.

The new Realme GT 7 promises smoother gaming experience with steady 120 frames-per-second (FPS), thanks to the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor.

Speaking of which, the Dimensity 9400e achieved an AnTuTu benchmark score over 2.45 million points, which places it among the top 3 Android processors in Malaysia.

MediaTek’s new chipset features an X4 prime core with the same advanced manufacturing process as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, namely TSMC 4nm. However, the Dimensity 9400e features a higher clock speed than Qualcomm’s chipset, as well as a flagship-tier high-frequency GPU (graphics processing unit), and the same AI model as Dimensity 9400 with exceptional AI computing power.

For those who follow the tech news, the name Realme GT7 might not be totally unknown since the phone was introduced in China last month. The Chinese version of GT7 uses MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400+ processor, while the global model rocks the new Dimensity 9400e, which is slightly below the former in terms of performance.

Realme debuts its own flagship killer equipped with MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9400e
Realme GT 7 is powered by a huge 7,000 mAh battery | Image credit: Realme

Apart from the processor, Realme also revealed that the global version of GT 7 will be powered by a massive 7,000 mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging speeds. In comparison, the Chinese model comes with a slightly bigger 7,200 mAh battery with 100W wired charging speeds support, but the difference is probably negligible.

There will probably be other small differences between the two Realme GT 7 models, but the Chinese company hasn’t revealed anything else about the global variant.

Although Realme confirmed the phone will be officially introduced on May 27, it’s safe to assume the handset maker will tease a bunch of the GT 7’s specs, so we’ll most likely learn more about it in the weeks leading to the big reveal.
