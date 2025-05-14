The world's first phone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400e comes from OnePlus
OnePlus 5 Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing flagships will remain exclusively available in China.
OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition is the world's first phone powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9400e chipset | Image credit: OnePlusMediaTek introduced its new Dimensity 9400e chipset earlier today and confirmed the first smartphones powered by this chip will arrive not later than this month. It only took a few hours, but the first Dimensity 9400e-powered phone is here and it’s coming from OnePlus.
The Chinese handset maker has just unveiled two new flagship smartphones: OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition and OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra. Both phones are exclusively available in China and it’s unlikely that OnePlus will bring these devices to other countries.
Unlike the OnePlus 13T which got a global version called OnePlus 13s, the Ace series is bound to remain exclusive to China. Out of the two phones announced today, only the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition is rocking MediaTek’s newly introduced Dimensity 9400e chipset. The other one, the OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra is using the slightly more powerful Dimensity 9400+ processor.
The cheaper of the two, the OnePlus 5 Ace Racing Edition sports a 6.77-inch flat LTPS OLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with a dual camera setup that includes two 50-megapixel sensors. Also, the Ace 5 Racing Edition features a 16-megapixel front-facing camera and a very generous 7,000 mAh battery with 80W wired charging support.
OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra uses a slightly better MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ CPU | Image credit: OnePlus
On the other hand, the OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra has a slightly larger 6.83-inch flat LTPS OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate. As mentioned earlier, the phone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor, up to 16 GB RAM, and up to 1 TB internal storage.
OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra comes with the same camera system as the Ace 5 Racing Edition and huge 7,000 mAh battery, which features support for 100W wired charging speeds. Just like its smaller brother, it has a 16-megapixel camera in the front for selfies.
