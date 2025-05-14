The world's first phone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400e comes from OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition is the world's first phone powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9400e chipset | Image credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra uses a slightly better MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ CPU | Image credit: OnePlus

On the other hand, the OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra has a slightly larger 6.83-inch flat LTPS OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate. As mentioned earlier, the phone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor, up to 16 GB RAM, and up to 1 TB internal storage.OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra comes with the same camera system as the Ace 5 Racing Edition and huge 7,000 mAh battery, which features support for 100W wired charging speeds. Just like its smaller brother, it has a 16-megapixel camera in the front for selfies.We have yet to learn how much these will cost and when they’ll be available for purchase, but since they won’t be coming out of China, it’s probably of less importance.