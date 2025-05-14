Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
The world's first phone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400e comes from OnePlus

OnePlus 5 Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing flagships will remain exclusively available in China.

OnePlus
OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition specs
OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition is the world's first phone powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9400e chipset | Image credit: OnePlus
MediaTek introduced its new Dimensity 9400e chipset earlier today and confirmed the first smartphones powered by this chip will arrive not later than this month. It only took a few hours, but the first Dimensity 9400e-powered phone is here and it’s coming from OnePlus.

The Chinese handset maker has just unveiled two new flagship smartphones: OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition and OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra. Both phones are exclusively available in China and it’s unlikely that OnePlus will bring these devices to other countries.

Unlike the OnePlus 13T which got a global version called OnePlus 13s, the Ace series is bound to remain exclusive to China. Out of the two phones announced today, only the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition is rocking MediaTek’s newly introduced Dimensity 9400e chipset. The other one, the OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra is using the slightly more powerful Dimensity 9400+ processor.

The cheaper of the two, the OnePlus 5 Ace Racing Edition sports a 6.77-inch flat LTPS OLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with a dual camera setup that includes two 50-megapixel sensors. Also, the Ace 5 Racing Edition features a 16-megapixel front-facing camera and a very generous 7,000 mAh battery with 80W wired charging support.

OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra uses a slightly better MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ CPU | Image credit: OnePlus

On the other hand, the OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra has a slightly larger 6.83-inch flat LTPS OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate. As mentioned earlier, the phone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor, up to 16 GB RAM, and up to 1 TB internal storage.

OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra comes with the same camera system as the Ace 5 Racing Edition and huge 7,000 mAh battery, which features support for 100W wired charging speeds. Just like its smaller brother, it has a 16-megapixel camera in the front for selfies.

We have yet to learn how much these will cost and when they’ll be available for purchase, but since they won’t be coming out of China, it’s probably of less importance.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
