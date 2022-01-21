Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View
Android

Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro Plus specs and pictures leak

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0
Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro Plus specs and pictures leak
An image of the upcoming Realme 9 Pro+ was posted on Twitter by tipster OnLeaks. The picture shows that the phone is almost identical in terms of design to the also leaked non-Plus Realme 9 Pro. Speaking of leaks, the 9 Pro's have also been leaked today. Let's check out what the two phones are allegedly all about.

Realme 9 Pro+ specs



What’s different is that this time there is spec branding seen on the camera module. If we trust the leaked picture, the Realme 9 Pro+ will come with a 50MP triple-camera system with OIS.

By having new pictures leaked, we can conclude that the new Realme 9 Pro series will be released relatively soon. These phones should have an affordable starting price of under $300, offering great value for money.

According to Smartprix, the Realme 9 Pro+ will be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor and have 5G connectivity. The chip is said to be coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Realme 9 Pro+ is reported to feature a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. As mentioned above, the phone will have a triple camera system on the back. The main camera will be a 50MP Sony sensor, while the rest are alleged to be an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP depth or macro sensor. Both phones will probably have a microSD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme 9 Pro specs


The Realme 9 Pro is reported to be powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor. This is another new chip, which means we can’t be sure as to which version of the phone will be more powerful in the end. The Realme 9 Pro 5G is reported to have a plastic frame and back. It is also reported to have a thickness of about 7.9mm and a weight of 175g.

By the looks of it, the Reame 9 Pro will actually be the more premium device. The Realme 9 Pro is said to not only have the edge on the 9 Pro+ in terms of performance, but also in terms of display. The 9 Pro is said to feature a larger 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with a higher 120Hz refresh rate.

Camera-wise, the Realme 9 Pro is reported to use a 64MP f/1.8 main camera. According to a leaked specs sheet by PassionateGeekz, the 9 Pro will also feature an 8MP f/2.3 ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 macro shooter. The front camera is reported to be a 16MP punch-hole selfie shooter with an f/2.5 aperture.

The battery of the Realme 9 Pro is allegedly going to be 5,000mAh with 33W fast wired charging. The phone will reportedly come with Android 11 out of the box. This leads us to believe that the software, battery, and front camera of the 9 Pro+ will be similar to its Plus version, if not the same.

Rumors suggest the phones are going to be released in February of this year in European and Asian markets, but that has not been confirmed. Stay tuned for further updates on these budget-friendly phones.

Realme has been making waves in many markets. Last year, the company's powerful Realme GT gained popularity as being a device that offers great value for money. The phone was powered by the flagship-caliber Snapdragon 888 processor, while undercutting rivals like the Galaxy S21 and the OnePlus 9 in terms of price. The phone also had an impressive 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 4,500mAh battery with a blazing-fast 65W fast wired charging. 

A successor to the Realme GT was recently announced. It is called the GT2 Pro,  and it has a bigger 120Hz LTPO AMOLED panel, a larger 5,000mAh battery, and an improved 50MP triple-camera system. For now, the phone is available only in Asia, with a release in Europe expected to follow.


New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Massive update drops for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Massive update drops for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro
T-Mobile wants you to know its industry-leading 5G is totally safe to use
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
T-Mobile wants you to know its industry-leading 5G is totally safe to use
Samsung starts the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 Ultra preorder reservations with early bonuses
by Daniel Petrov,  4
Samsung starts the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 Ultra preorder reservations with early bonuses
Shout-out to the Galaxy Z Flip 3's grandfather from 26 years ago
by Rado Minkov,  1
Shout-out to the Galaxy Z Flip 3's grandfather from 26 years ago
Transferring WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone may soon be possible
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Transferring WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone may soon be possible
Apple to stop bundling earbuds with iPhones in France (again)
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Apple to stop bundling earbuds with iPhones in France (again)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless