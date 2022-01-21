Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro Plus specs and pictures leak





Realme has been making waves in many markets. Last year, the company's powerful Realme GT gained popularity as being a device that offers great value for money. The phone was powered by the flagship-caliber Snapdragon 888 processor, while undercutting rivals like the Galaxy S21 and the OnePlus 9 in terms of price. The phone also had an impressive 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 4,500mAh battery with a blazing-fast 65W fast wired charging.





A successor to the Realme GT was recently announced. It is called the GT2 Pro, and it has a bigger 120Hz LTPO AMOLED panel, a larger 5,000mAh battery, and an improved 50MP triple-camera system. For now, the phone is available only in Asia, with a release in Europe expected to follow. A successor to the Realme GT was recently announced. It is called the GT2 Pro, and it has a bigger 120Hz LTPO AMOLED panel, a larger 5,000mAh battery, and an improved 50MP triple-camera system. For now, the phone is available only in Asia, with a release in Europe expected to follow.







By the looks of it, the Reame 9 Pro will actually be the more premium device. The Realme 9 Pro is said to not only have the edge on the 9 Pro+ in terms of performance, but also in terms of display. The 9 Pro is said to feature a larger 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with a higher 120Hz refresh rate.Camera-wise, the Realme 9 Pro is reported to use a 64MP f/1.8 main camera. According to a leaked specs sheet by, the 9 Pro will also feature an 8MP f/2.3 ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 macro shooter. The front camera is reported to be a 16MP punch-hole selfie shooter with an f/2.5 aperture.The battery of the Realme 9 Pro is allegedly going to be 5,000mAh with 33W fast wired charging. The phone will reportedly come with Android 11 out of the box. This leads us to believe that the software, battery, and front camera of the 9 Pro+ will be similar to its Plus version, if not the same.Rumors suggest the phones are going to be released in February of this year in European and Asian markets, but that has not been confirmed. Stay tuned for further updates on these budget-friendly phones.