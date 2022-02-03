 The Realme 9 Pro series will be announced on February 16 - PhoneArena

Android Release dates

The Realme 9 Pro series will be announced on February 16

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0

Realme has confirmed it will launch its 9 Pro series smartphones on February 16. The event will take place online at 8 AM UTC on YouTube and Facebook. The company is also teasing its Realme 9 Pro+ upcoming phone on its official site.

The probability is the company will also announce other phones from the lineup, but this has not yet been confirmed. The lineup will most likely consist of two phones. These will be the Realme 9 Pro+ and the Realme 9 Pro.

The Realme 9 series will be available across Europe and some Asian countries like India. All of the phones from the series will be budget-friendly.

Realme has also confirmed some of the specs of the 9 Pro+. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor with 5G connectivity. The Realme 9 Pro+ will also feature a high-refresh-rate AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner. A heart rate monitor will also be a feature found in the device.

Camera-wise, the Realme 9 Pro+ will have a triple-camera system with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with OIS. Realme has also shared some sample pictures and videos from its 9 Pro series devices.

Realme 9 Pro+ official sample photos

The company revealed the design of the Realme 9 Pro+ and its color options too. By the looks of it, the 9 Pro+ will have a glossy design with a rectangular camera module on the back. The front camera will be a punch-hole sensor located on the left.

The two color options for the Realme 9 Pro+ will be Green and Sunrise Blue. The Realme 9 Pro+ in Sunrise Blue will feature a Light Shift Design. This means that the color of the back of the phone will change in different lighting conditions from light blue to red. This color-shifting design is also seen on the Vivo V23 Pro, which was released last month.


Earlier, most of the specs of the Realme 9 series leaked. Reportedly, the non-Plus Realme 9 Pro will be equipped with a Snapdragon 695 processor and a superior 120Hz AMOLED panel. On the 9 Pro+, the display is alleged to have a 90Hz refresh rate. Both phones will reportedly have a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-wired charging.

Is the Realme 9 Pro series going to take the European budget market by storm? Stay tuned for the official announcement on February 16.

