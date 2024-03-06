Up Next:
Realme 12 5G goes official with mid-end specs, great price
As expected, Realme introduced its latest mid-range Android smartphone, the Realme 12 5G. The new handset is now available for purchase in India for as low as $200, although the company also offers a $25 coupon, which brings the price down below the $200 mark.
Although it’s quite cheap, the Realme 12 5G packs some decent specs including a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, 6/8GB RAM, and 128GB internal memory (expandable via microSD card).
Not only that, but the power button is also used as a fingerprint sensor, so this seems like an all-in-one button that will be used very often by Realme 12 5G owners.
The newly introduced Realme 12 5G is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging and sports a large 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
Customers in India can get the Realme 12 5G in two unusual colors: Twilight Purple, Woodland Green. The 8/128GB version of the phone is just $10 more, so it will probably sell much better than the 6/128GB model.
According to Realme, this is its first phone to feature the so-called First Dynamic Button, which basically means that users can toggle between several functions when they press the power button like DND (Do Not Disturb) mode, camera, flashlight, Airplane mode, Night mode, and more.
On the back, the Realme 12 5G features a dual camera that consists of a 108-megapixel main sensor and a sub-par 2-megapixel depth sensor. There’s also a secondary 8-megapixel camera in the front for selfies.
