Last chance to save $400 and grab the Motorola Razr+ 2023 at its Prime Day discount
Amazon Prime Day may have ended, but this does not mean you can't grab the Motorola Razr+ 2023 at its bonkers $400 Prime Day discount!
Oh, yeah! That's right! Motorola's ex-flagship foldable, the Razr+ 2023, can still be yours for $400 off (40%) even after Prime Day. This means you can still nab a unit at its lowest price ever on Amazon and pay less than $600, making this deal truly unmissable! So, chop-chop and take advantage of this last chance to score this powerful foldable for less now, as this offer may end soon!
True, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 falls in the older phones category, now that we have the Razr+ 2024. However, with its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, Motorola's previous top-of-the-line clamshell star, still delivers incredible performance and can handle any task! That being said, this handsome fella isn't suitable for heavy gaming, as we found out in our Razr+ 2023 review.
You won't have to worry about battery life either, as the 3,800mAh battery on board can last you the whole day without top-ups. The phone also supports 30W wired charging and can reach 100% in less than an hour.
Overall, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 is still worth every single penny. The phone is an even bigger bang for your buck while available at its current $400 Prime Day discount. So, act fast and snatch one at a heavily discounted price now while the offer is still up for grabs!
On the flip side, the Motorola Razr+ takes beautiful photos with its foldable 12 MP wide and 13 MP cameras on its front cover and a 32 MP selfie snapper. Moreover, it can capture stunning videos at up to 4K at 60fps.
