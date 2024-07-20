Beats Studio Pro with a 51% discount on Amazon!
PhoneArena special offer at Samsung
Last days to pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 and take advantage of up to $1,400 of savings.
Jul 25, Thu, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Last chance to save $400 and grab the Motorola Razr+ 2023 at its Prime Day discount

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Last chance to save $400 and grab the Motorola Razr+ 2023 at its Prime Day discount
Amazon Prime Day may have ended, but this does not mean you can't grab the Motorola Razr+ 2023 at its bonkers $400 Prime Day discount!

Oh, yeah! That's right! Motorola's ex-flagship foldable, the Razr+ 2023, can still be yours for $400 off (40%) even after Prime Day. This means you can still nab a unit at its lowest price ever on Amazon and pay less than $600, making this deal truly unmissable! So, chop-chop and take advantage of this last chance to score this powerful foldable for less now, as this offer may end soon!

Motorola Razr+ 2023 256GB: Save $400 on Amazon!

Get your Motorola Razr+ 2023 on Amazon and save a whopping $40. This is a new lowest price for this phone, which means you can grab one for under $600. Act fast and snag a unit at a heavily discounted price now while this awesome post-Prime Day deals is still available!
$400 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

True, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 falls in the older phones category, now that we have the Razr+ 2024. However, with its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, Motorola's previous top-of-the-line clamshell star, still delivers incredible performance and can handle any task! That being said, this handsome fella isn't suitable for heavy gaming, as we found out in our Razr+ 2023 review.

On the flip side, the Motorola Razr+ takes beautiful photos with its foldable 12 MP wide and 13 MP cameras on its front cover and a 32 MP selfie snapper. Moreover, it can capture stunning videos at up to 4K at 60fps.

You won't have to worry about battery life either, as the 3,800mAh battery on board can last you the whole day without top-ups. The phone also supports 30W wired charging and can reach 100% in less than an hour.

Overall, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 is still worth every single penny. The phone is an even bigger bang for your buck while available at its current $400 Prime Day discount. So, act fast and snatch one at a heavily discounted price now while the offer is still up for grabs!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
AT&T and T-Mobile customers can band together to hate on the same man as hacker identity is revealed
AT&T and T-Mobile customers can band together to hate on the same man as hacker identity is revealed

Latest News

Latest Android 15 beta release reveals important info about the Pixel's emergency satellite feature
Latest Android 15 beta release reveals important info about the Pixel's emergency satellite feature
The budget Moto G Power 5G (2023) enjoys a $100 discount at Amazon after Prime Day
The budget Moto G Power 5G (2023) enjoys a $100 discount at Amazon after Prime Day
How a fake video streaming app tricked Apple into giving it an App Store listing
How a fake video streaming app tricked Apple into giving it an App Store listing
Grab the powerful Galaxy S24+ at a heavily discounted price through this awesome post-Prime Day deal
Grab the powerful Galaxy S24+ at a heavily discounted price through this awesome post-Prime Day deal
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at their best price with this post-Prime Day deal
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at their best price with this post-Prime Day deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless