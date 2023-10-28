The hot new Razr (2023) can still be yours with a sweet discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A few weeks ago, the Motorola Razr (2023), internationally known as the Razr 40, finally reached the US market. The mid-range beauty, naturally, got quite an incredible discount at the official store. Fast forward to today, and we still see the same 14% markdown live at Motorola.com. And Amazon has joined in the fun as well!
But even if you don’t have a suitable device to trade in, you can still enjoy a sweet $100 discount on this mid-ranger, which is undoubtedly tempting. In case you’re looking for a 2023-released foldable device on a budget, this one is easily the cheapest you can get (at least in the US market.)
The camera is also quite solid on this handset. Motorola has equipped it with a 64MP wide camera and a 13MP ultra-wide one, while the selfie snapper boasts 32MP. Whether you’re shooting it in low light or in the brightest of days, your photos should look pretty detailed and beautiful. For more context, feel free to check out the camera samples we have in our review.
Motorola is renowned for making phones with epic battery life, and the mid-range foldable is no exception. With its 4,200mAh battery capacity, this bad boy will keep you browsing the web for almost 15 hours and a half before it turns off the lights.
True, the Razr (2023) doesn’t have the same-sized second display, but neither does it come with the heftier price tag of its bigger and more capable family member. Then again, it’s good enough on most fronts and can be a great addition to your tech collection.
The official retailer has prepared an even better deal for those who have an eligible device to trade in. At the moment, most phones get an extra $100 trade-in credit, and you can actually reduce the price tag of the mid-range Razr (no plus) to as low as $1.00 with select device trade-ins.
The foldable design aside, what exactly makes the Razr of 2023 a worthwhile purchase? Well, it sports a great 6.9-inch pOLED display with a stunningly fast refresh rate of 144Hz. Compact and lightweight, the Motorola handset also has quite a lot of horsepower on deck. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, giving you decidedly good performance for a foldable phone.
