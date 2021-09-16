Notification Center

Accessories

Razer's new iPhone 13 Arctech cases will keep your phone as cool as a cucumber

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
Razer's new Arctech gaming cases will keep your phone cool
Razer has just come out with a third-gen lineup of smartphone cases for hardcore mobile gamers, and their special feature (apart from the very cool, rugged aesthetic) is that they are designed to keep your phone as cool as possible (and not just in looks). 

Everyone knows that a single intense gaming session can seriously ramp up the heat on your smartphone, and it can often get to the point of being uncomfortable and affect your CPU performance and battery life (unless you've got the Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate, maybe... that could be a different story).

Razer has undertaken to help mobile gamers by designing an updated phone case with optimal passive cooling solutions to allow the excess heat to escape from the back of the phone, rather than insulating and reflecting it back into the handset like traditional rubber cases tend to do.

The back of the new case is dotted with visible ventilation channels, which should take care of any extra heat generated by the phone during a bout of intense gaming. Behind these holes is a "thermally conductive layer," which absorbs the heat buildup and directs it away from the phone.


But that's not all, Razer says; the Arctech case corners have been reinforced with TPE (thermoplastic elastomers), which is not only thermally conductive, but as a bonus, it's also produced from non-toxic recyclable plastics which leave a minimal environmental footprint. 

The case itself is a non-slip texture on the outside, allowing for a solid grip with minimal risk of it slipping out of your hand. Even if it happens to fall, however, it's no biggie: the tough polymer mix reinforcing the case corners is allegedly even more durable than the previous generation, and can take a solid beating to protect your phone.

Over the top of the case is an antimicrobial protective layer, Razer claims, which prevents the growth of bacteria on the textured case even if you accidentally leave it too long without cleaning it. 

Unsurprisingly, the case also supports Apple's MagSafe and Qi wireless charging pads, so you will never have to remove the case to juice up your device (or enjoy 5G, for that matter).


Razer's new Arctech and Arctech Pro cases are available for all four of the new iPhone 13 models: the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini, presenting one of the best heat-dissipating case solutions to the most recent iPhone flagship family. 

All the cases cost $44.99 and are exclusively sold on Razer's website.




Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 specs
Apple iPhone 13 specs
13%off $700 Special BestBuy 88%off $99 Special Apple 87%off $109 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3240 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
10%off $900 Special BestBuy 100%off $0 Special Apple 100%off $0 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3125 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
9%off $1000 Special BestBuy 91%off $99 Special Apple $800off $300 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4373 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
14%off $600 Special BestBuy 100%off $0 Special Apple $700off $0 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2425 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x

