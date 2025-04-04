Acclaimed gaming laptop maker feels the burn as its store goes dark
Razer is among the most recognized gaming laptop makers in the world, but this fact was of no help a few days ago, when one of Razer's brick and mortar stores closed down.
It's the Westfield San Francisco mall that the store was housed in since 2016, almost ten years ago. This place was presented as something like a hub for gamers to come together for tournaments or simply to give new Razer products and accessories a try before buying them. Now, it's all history, as the store closed on March 31 – if that brings you any comfort, the rest of the mall is expected to close down by the end of April as well.
The closure comes after years of fewer and fewer people hanging out at the mall – blame it on the 2020 pandemic or the work from home practices, but physical stores can't ignore the impact of having fewer and fewer people passing by day after day.
Razer has more locations (in London, Santa Clara and Las Vegas) and they are reportedly doing well.
If you feel like you'd want to give Razer a hand, you could probably do so by getting one of their newest gaming laptops.
We recently told you about the upcoming Razer Blade RTX 50-series laptops and how they've been generating buzz because of the new RTX 5060 GPU that's making an appearance. However, a recent leak has raised eyebrows about their pricing, suggesting these gaming laptops might not be as affordable as expected.
A Razer Blade 16 with an RTX 5060 was reportedly priced at $1,999 – notably higher than the official prices Nvidia set during CES 2025. For comparison, Nvidia priced RTX 5070-powered gaming laptops around $1,299. Although the RTX 5060 hasn't been officially released, it's expected to be cheaper than the 5070, making the leak a bit eerie.
This was Razer's first US-based standalone concept store and covered nearly 1,300 square feet over two levels. More than 20 gaming stations with the latest hardware were available upon opening. Those included PC gaming and console set-ups, audio listening stations and other product showcases.
Reportedly, Razer's brick and mortar managed to attract not nearly enough people – fewer than a dozen people daily, which is unacceptable.
Image credit – @momomo_us on X
Things that are NOT allowed: