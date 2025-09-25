Qualcomm promises a 'legendary leap in performance' for your next PC with the Snapdragon X2 Elite

Meet the Snapdragon X2 Elite and (deep breath) Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme





Yup, things were a lot simpler when the first-gen Snapdragon X Elite was announced almost two years ago. But hey, at least Qualcomm spared us from a third variant dubbed Snapdragon X2 Elite Pro Max or something (don't get any ideas now, okay?).





All jokes aside, if you're planning on buying a Windows-based desktop computer, laptop, or 2-in-1 tablet soon, you should probably wait for the first wave of Snapdragon X2 Elite-powered devices in "1H26." After all, that's only a few months away, and if Qualcomm's claims materialize out in the real world, you'll undoubtedly find that your waiting was worth it.









According to their manufacturers, the Snapdragon X2 Elite and X2 Elite Extreme are the "fastest, most powerful, and efficient processors for Windows PCs" right now, which is obviously a very bold statement... that Intel is likely to challenge before long.





To support that claim, Qualcomm promises "up to 31 percent faster performance at ISO power" with "up to 43 percent less power" needed than the "previous generation", as well as, get this, "up to 75 percent faster CPU performance at ISO power" than the "competition."

Of course, it's not entirely clear what "competing" chips the company is comparing the Snapdragon X2 Elite platform with there, but if you've ever used a Microsoft Surface Pro (11th Edition) , for instance, you'll know that those improvements over the original Snapdragon X Elite processor are something that could revolutionize the tablet (and PC) market, putting Apple's M4 chips in the corner in addition to the Intel Core Ultra family.

What are the differences between the Snapdragon X2 Elite and Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme?





It's simple - one of the processors will deliver elite speed, and the other extremely elite speed. I'm obviously kidding, but in a way, I'm not, as the Extreme variant boosts the "normal" model's Adreno GPU from a maximum frequency of 1.7 GHz to 1.85 GHz and the third-gen Oryon CPU from clock speeds of 3.4 and 4 GHz to as much as 3.6 and 4.4 GHz.





As such, the Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme is predictably advertised as the right chipset for "ultra-premium PCs", while the non-Extreme X2 Elite will be used on "premium" devices, promising "powerful and efficient multitasking across resource-intensive workloads for productivity, creativity, and entertainment."









To be perfectly clear, both new processors will come packing the aforementioned "best-in-class" 3rd Gen Qualcomm Oryon CPU with a grand total of 18 cores, including 12 primes and six "performance"-focused ones. But just to make things a little more confusing, Qualcomm will have two different non-Extreme Snapdragon X2 Elite models, one of which settles for a 12-core CPU setup with only six prime cores and six performance cores.



Other specs are fortunately a lot easier to understand and remember, with a Snapdragon X75 5G modem capable of hitting peak 10 Gbps download speeds (in theory), Wi-Fi 7 support for up to 5.8 Gbps rates (also in theory), Dual Bluetooth with Snapdragon Sound support, and of course, a 3nm manufacturing process for maximum efficiency being valid for the entire Snapdragon X2 Elite family.





The brand-new ultra-high-end Windows PC platform also includes the "world's fastest NPU (neural processing unit) for laptops", aiming to take your "agentic" AI experiences to the next level with the help of Microsoft's Copilot software , as well as "up to 69 percent faster memory" than the previous generation.

Has Qualcomm officially won the PC power war?





On paper, it certainly looks that way, but of course, it's not over until Intel sings unveils its next Core Ultra edition, which is unfortunately unlikely to happen by the end of the year. That gives Qualcomm a big (theoretical) advantage, although it might be smart to wait and see how the world's first computing machines with Snapdragon X2 Elite inside will actually perform for real-life users.





If the raw speed and energy efficiency on devices like Microsoft's next Surface Pro generation are indeed aligned to Qualcomm's bold promises, I may very well switch from my current iMac to a Windows computer for the first time in nearly a decade. But I'm probably getting ahead of myself there, which I'm recommending you steer away from for the time being.







