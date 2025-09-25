Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Qualcomm promises a 'legendary leap in performance' for your next PC with the Snapdragon X2 Elite

We're all used to seeing tech companies use big words when unveiling new products and components, but Qualcomm's latest Windows PC chips might justify all the hyperboles in the world.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Windows Processors Qualcomm
Official Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite promotional image
The somewhat annoyingly named Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC your next ultra-high-end Android smartphone is likely to use is far from the only exciting new "platform" Qualcomm is launching today, with not one but two state-of-the-art processors for Windows PCs (and tablets) also going official with some mind-blowing capabilities... and super-convoluted monikers.

Meet the Snapdragon X2 Elite and (deep breath) Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme


Yup, things were a lot simpler when the first-gen Snapdragon X Elite was announced almost two years ago. But hey, at least Qualcomm spared us from a third variant dubbed Snapdragon X2 Elite Pro Max or something (don't get any ideas now, okay?).

All jokes aside, if you're planning on buying a Windows-based desktop computer, laptop, or 2-in-1 tablet soon, you should probably wait for the first wave of Snapdragon X2 Elite-powered devices in "1H26." After all, that's only a few months away, and if Qualcomm's claims materialize out in the real world, you'll undoubtedly find that your waiting was worth it.


According to their manufacturers, the Snapdragon X2 Elite and X2 Elite Extreme are the "fastest, most powerful, and efficient processors for Windows PCs" right now, which is obviously a very bold statement... that Intel is likely to challenge before long.

To support that claim, Qualcomm promises "up to 31 percent faster performance at ISO power" with "up to 43 percent less power" needed than the "previous generation", as well as, get this, "up to 75 percent faster CPU performance at ISO power" than the "competition."

Will you buy a Snapdragon X2 Elite-powered Windows PC next year?

Vote View Result

Of course, it's not entirely clear what "competing" chips the company is comparing the Snapdragon X2 Elite platform with there, but if you've ever used a Microsoft Surface Pro (11th Edition), for instance, you'll know that those improvements over the original Snapdragon X Elite processor are something that could revolutionize the tablet (and PC) market, putting Apple's M4 chips in the corner in addition to the Intel Core Ultra family.

What are the differences between the Snapdragon X2 Elite and Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme?


It's simple - one of the processors will deliver elite speed, and the other extremely elite speed. I'm obviously kidding, but in a way, I'm not, as the Extreme variant boosts the "normal" model's Adreno GPU from a maximum frequency of 1.7 GHz to 1.85 GHz and the third-gen Oryon CPU from clock speeds of 3.4 and 4 GHz to as much as 3.6 and 4.4 GHz.

As such, the Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme is predictably advertised as the right chipset for "ultra-premium PCs", while the non-Extreme X2 Elite will be used on "premium" devices, promising "powerful and efficient multitasking across resource-intensive workloads for productivity, creativity, and entertainment."


To be perfectly clear, both new processors will come packing the aforementioned "best-in-class" 3rd Gen Qualcomm Oryon CPU with a grand total of 18 cores, including 12 primes and six "performance"-focused ones. But just to make things a little more confusing, Qualcomm will have two different non-Extreme Snapdragon X2 Elite models, one of which settles for a 12-core CPU setup with only six prime cores and six performance cores.

Recommended Stories

Other specs are fortunately a lot easier to understand and remember, with a Snapdragon X75 5G modem capable of hitting peak 10 Gbps download speeds (in theory), Wi-Fi 7 support for up to 5.8 Gbps rates (also in theory), Dual Bluetooth with Snapdragon Sound support, and of course, a 3nm manufacturing process for maximum efficiency being valid for the entire Snapdragon X2 Elite family.

The brand-new ultra-high-end Windows PC platform also includes the "world's fastest NPU (neural processing unit) for laptops", aiming to take your "agentic" AI experiences to the next level with the help of Microsoft's Copilot software, as well as "up to 69 percent faster memory" than the previous generation.

Has Qualcomm officially won the PC power war?


On paper, it certainly looks that way, but of course, it's not over until Intel sings unveils its next Core Ultra edition, which is unfortunately unlikely to happen by the end of the year. That gives Qualcomm a big (theoretical) advantage, although it might be smart to wait and see how the world's first computing machines with Snapdragon X2 Elite inside will actually perform for real-life users.

If the raw speed and energy efficiency on devices like Microsoft's next Surface Pro generation are indeed aligned to Qualcomm's bold promises, I may very well switch from my current iMac to a Windows computer for the first time in nearly a decade. But I'm probably getting ahead of myself there, which I'm recommending you steer away from for the time being.

Qualcomm promises a &#039;legendary leap in performance&#039; for your next PC with the Snapdragon X2 Elite

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Redmi's new tablet has a feature that fixes the most annoying thing about screens

by Johanna Romero • 1

Dear Apple, you can’t weasel your way out of the iPhone 17 Pro’s blatant problems

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Verizon is finally a worthy 5G competitor to T-Mobile

by Anam Hamid • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert is out, so can we expect a return to form now?
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert is out, so can we expect a return to form now?
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones
One of the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades is back on the table
One of the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades is back on the table

Latest News

The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless