Redmi's new tablet has a feature that fixes the most annoying thing about screens

General
Phonearena team
Krjal
Krjal
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

My favourite and most-used tablet so far is an S9 5g (NOT plus or ultra) and I much prefer the more portable size while retaining top tier performance. I use a matte screen protector with very low grain but it's primarily to help the feel of writing and sketching rather than glare.

Skizzo
Skizzo
Arena Apprentice
• 19h ago

Personally, I use my tablet(s) mainly for watching content on the go. Whether it's watching a live game while I'm away from home (mostly while at work lol), or streaming a show/movie on a plane/train or hotel room, I find that the larger screens are better for this. I already have an almost 7" screen in my pocket at all times, so if I'm going to get a tablet, I want it to be as big of a difference from what I'm already carrying. Why carry two devices if one screen is already 7" and the other screen is only an 8"? For me the 12-14" is the sweet spot for both size and portability in a bag, like a super slim and light laptop screen.

mverive
mverive
Arena Apprentice
• 14h ago

There is a great need for tablets this size in the music performance arena. Being able to use available apps to store and display music a full size page at a time and use remote page turning devices makes performing much easier than with paper, and current tablets are either too small, too heavy, poor performance in bright light, or have mediocre battery life.

