Home Discussions You are here Redmi's new tablet has a feature that fixes the most annoying thing about screens General Johanna Romero • Published: Sep 25, 2025, 2:13 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Krjal Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... My favourite and most-used tablet so far is an S9 5g (NOT plus or ultra) and I much prefer the more portable size while retaining top tier performance. I use a matte screen protector with very low grain but it's primarily to help the feel of writing and sketching rather than glare. Like Reactions All Quote Skizzo Arena Apprentice • 19h ago ... Personally, I use my tablet(s) mainly for watching content on the go. Whether it's watching a live game while I'm away from home (mostly while at work lol), or streaming a show/movie on a plane/train or hotel room, I find that the larger screens are better for this. I already have an almost 7" screen in my pocket at all times, so if I'm going to get a tablet, I want it to be as big of a difference from what I'm already carrying. Why carry two devices if one screen is already 7" and the other screen is only an 8"? For me the 12-14" is the sweet spot for both size and portability in a bag, like a super slim and light laptop screen. Like Reactions All Quote mverive Arena Apprentice • 14h ago ... There is a great need for tablets this size in the music performance arena. Being able to use available apps to store and display music a full size page at a time and use remote page turning devices makes performing much easier than with paper, and current tablets are either too small, too heavy, poor performance in bright light, or have mediocre battery life. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 9h ago 1 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: