Home Discussions You are here Dear Apple, you can’t weasel your way out of the iPhone 17 Pro’s blatant problems General Abdullah Asim • Published: Sep 24, 2025, 11:19 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. J2017 Arena Master • 1d ago ... Where is toogah? 🤣 Somebody check on tuuuuugah! Like 4 Reactions All Quote ErikOiseaux Arena Master • 1d ago ... Ok at first, I was going like, yeah just a few people with buyers remorse. But now, since I do plan to get the 17PRO, I’m beginning to worry. I think I’m gonna wait to see a few on the wild and ask people specifically about the scratchiness and denting. May have to go for the silver one if that’s the case, I don’t want to wait for 18pro for Apple to make improvements. Like Reactions All Quote Nokfan1603 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... Add inferior AI, slow charging, and the brickiness of the design, and it still gets 8.0 points on Phonearena's review. Like 1 Reactions All Quote baldilocks Arena Master • 1d ago ↵Nokfan1603 said: Add inferior AI, slow charging, and the brickiness of the design, and it still gets 8.0 points on Phonearena's review. ... Awww, show me on the doll where the inanimate object hurt you. Like 1 Reactions All Quote HitShane Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... The company that once claimed they invented rounded corners decided to go with sharp corners on their design against industry standards leading to their own demise. Like 1 Reactions All Quote baldilocks Arena Master • 1d ago ... MSNBC and CNN writing articles for PhoneArena now? Like Reactions All Quote HitShane Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵ErikOiseaux said: Ok at first, I was going like, yeah just a few people with buyers remorse. But now, since I do plan to get the 17PRO, I’m beginning to worry. I think I’m gonna wait to see a few on the wild and ask people specifically about the scratchiness and denting. May have to go for the silver one if that’s the case, I don’t want to wait for 18pro for Apple to make improvements. ... Just put a new battery in your current phone and it'll run great. Its been the same phone since 11. Like Reactions All Quote HitShane Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵baldilocks said: MSNBC and CNN writing articles for PhoneArena now? ... Aww, did you just figure out that these companies have marketing contracts and most of these stories and reviews are advertisements? All media is propaganda. Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 1d agoedited ... I mean at least is damage from dropping the device not like the z fold 7 chips paint from charging. No matter what happens with if its scratch or dent from falling will never ever be as bad as the z fold 6 and 7 that chip pain when they are being charged. Let me remind you z fold 7 cost $2300.00 and has that issue. #JustSaying Like Reactions All Quote ErikOiseaux Arena Master • 23h ago ↵HitShane said: Just put a new battery in your current phone and it'll run great. Its been the same phone since 11. ... No my iPhone 12 is running fantastic. And it still looks gorgeous. But I want that aluminum back on the phone so much - since my iPhone 5s. It wouldn’t even have to be the Pro version, I would have been contempt with the regular 17 or older models for upgrade, but it’s the aluminum back. - I love how metal feels in hand. Like Reactions All Quote 1 1 2 3 3 Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 8h ago 1 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
Add inferior AI, slow charging, and the brickiness of the design, and it still gets 8.0 points on Phonearena's review.
Ok at first, I was going like, yeah just a few people with buyers remorse. But now, since I do plan to get the 17PRO, I’m beginning to worry. I think I’m gonna wait to see a few on the wild and ask people specifically about the scratchiness and denting. May have to go for the silver one if that’s the case, I don’t want to wait for 18pro for Apple to make improvements.
MSNBC and CNN writing articles for PhoneArena now?
Just put a new battery in your current phone and it'll run great. Its been the same phone since 11.