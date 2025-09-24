Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Dear Apple, you can’t weasel your way out of the iPhone 17 Pro’s blatant problems

J2017
J2017
Arena Master
• 1d ago

Where is toogah? 🤣 Somebody check on tuuuuugah!

ErikOiseaux
ErikOiseaux
Arena Master
• 1d ago

Ok at first, I was going like, yeah just a few people with buyers remorse. But now, since I do plan to get the 17PRO, I’m beginning to worry. I think I’m gonna wait to see a few on the wild and ask people specifically about the scratchiness and denting. May have to go for the silver one if that’s the case, I don’t want to wait for 18pro for Apple to make improvements.

Nokfan1603
Nokfan1603
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

Add inferior AI, slow charging, and the brickiness of the design, and it still gets 8.0 points on Phonearena's review.

baldilocks
baldilocks
Arena Master
• 1d ago
↵Nokfan1603 said:

Add inferior AI, slow charging, and the brickiness of the design, and it still gets 8.0 points on Phonearena's review.

Awww, show me on the doll where the inanimate object hurt you.

HitShane
HitShane
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

The company that once claimed they invented rounded corners decided to go with sharp corners on their design against industry standards leading to their own demise.

baldilocks
baldilocks
Arena Master
• 1d ago

MSNBC and CNN writing articles for PhoneArena now?

HitShane
HitShane
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
↵ErikOiseaux said:

Ok at first, I was going like, yeah just a few people with buyers remorse. But now, since I do plan to get the 17PRO, I’m beginning to worry. I think I’m gonna wait to see a few on the wild and ask people specifically about the scratchiness and denting. May have to go for the silver one if that’s the case, I don’t want to wait for 18pro for Apple to make improvements.

Just put a new battery in your current phone and it'll run great. Its been the same phone since 11.

HitShane
HitShane
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
↵baldilocks said:

MSNBC and CNN writing articles for PhoneArena now?

Aww, did you just figure out that these companies have marketing contracts and most of these stories and reviews are advertisements? All media is propaganda.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 1d agoedited

I mean at least is damage from dropping the device not like the z fold 7 chips paint from charging. No matter what happens with if its scratch or dent from falling will never ever be as bad as the z fold 6 and 7 that chip pain when they are being charged. Let me remind you z fold 7 cost $2300.00 and has that issue. #JustSaying

ErikOiseaux
ErikOiseaux
Arena Master
• 23h ago
↵HitShane said:

Just put a new battery in your current phone and it'll run great. Its been the same phone since 11.

No my iPhone 12 is running fantastic. And it still looks gorgeous. But I want that aluminum back on the phone so much - since my iPhone 5s. It wouldn’t even have to be the Pro version, I would have been contempt with the regular 17 or older models for upgrade, but it’s the aluminum back. - I love how metal feels in hand.

