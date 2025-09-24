Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown

The Xiaomi 15T Pro doesn't just have Leica cameras; it can make do something else smartphones just don't do anymore.

Xiaomi
Xiaomi 15T Pro professional recording rig
The Xiaomi 15T series is official, packing a powerful Leica-branded camera system and a new trick that lets you make voice calls without any cell service or Wi-Fi.

Xiaomi just dropped its new camera-focused flagship


Xiaomi has pulled the wraps off its latest high-end smartphones, the Xiaomi 15T and 15T Pro, at a launch event in Munich. As with previous "T" series phones, the big focus here is on delivering a flagship experience, especially when it comes to the cameras, but without the wallet-busting price of its main numbered series. And this year, they've packed in some seriously impressive tech.

The main event is the camera system, co-engineered with Leica. The Pro model, in particular, seems like a beast. It's not just a triple camera setup; it's built around a 50MP main camera with a top-of-the-line Light Fusion 900 image sensor and a fast ƒ/1.62 Leica Summilux lens.

This is paired with a 50MP Leica 5x Pro telephoto camera, giving you 10x optical-level zoom. The standard 15T also gets a powerful Leica setup, but with a 2x telephoto lens. Both systems are powered by Xiaomi's next-gen computational photography platform, AISP 2.0, to make your photos pop.

But the most surprising feature is something called Xiaomi Offline Communication. This new technology allows two Xiaomi 15T series phones to make direct voice calls to each other from over a mile away, even with zero cellular or Wi-Fi signal. It's a bold idea aimed at adventurers or anyone who finds themselves off the grid. Think walkie-talkie mode.

The Xiaomi 15T Pro will be available in three color options (Black, Gray, Mocha Gold) and three storage variants starting at €799 or $938 USD (direct conversion). The Xiaomi 15T will be available in Black, Gray, and Rose Gold with two storage variants starting at €649 or $762 USD (direct conversation). Unfortunately, as of right now, a U.S. launch has not been confirmed — which isn't uncommon for Xiaomi.

Xiaomi 15T vs. Xiaomi 15T Pro: key specs


FeatureXiaomi 15TXiaomi 15T Pro
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 8400-UltraMediaTek Dimensity 9400+
Display6.83-inch, 120Hz AMOLED6.83-inch, 144Hz AMOLED
Main Camera50MP Leica (Light Fusion 800)50MP Leica (Light Fusion 900)
Telephoto50MP Leica 2x Telephoto50MP Leica 5x Super-Telephoto
Battery5500mAh5500mAh
Wired Charging67W HyperCharge90W HyperCharge
Wireless ChargingN/A50W wireless HyperCharge
DurabilityIP68, Gorilla Glass 7iIP68, Gorilla Glass 7i


For U.S. consumers, is it worth importing?


With no official U.S. launch in sight, the big question for our readers here is: are these phones compelling enough to justify the task of importing one? On paper, the argument is strong. You're getting hardware that competes with, and in some cases (like charging speed), flat-out beats thousand-dollar-plus flagships from Google or Samsung for a starting price that's significantly lower, even before considering the weak Euro. For tech enthusiasts who want the absolute latest specs, a unique Leica-tuned camera, or the genuinely innovative Offline Communication feature, the 15T series offers a package you simply can't buy from a U.S. carrier.

However, the reality of importing a phone is a bit more complicated. The biggest hurdle is network compatibility. You'll need to be a savvy buyer and meticulously check the phone's 4G and 5G bands to ensure they align with your carrier, and even then, performance can be spotty. Then there's the issue of warranty and support; if anything goes wrong, you won't be able to just walk into a local store for help. When you factor in potential import fees and taxes on top of the retail price, the value proposition starts to shrink. It's a classic high-risk, high-reward scenario for enthusiasts who are willing to do their homework and accept the trade-offs.

Do you consider the Xiaomi 15T series compelling enough to import if it wasn’t available in your country?

Vote View Result


Is this the dark horse flagship to beat?


I have to admit, the Xiaomi 15T series looks incredibly compelling on paper. The Pro model is an absolute spec monster, with a camera system that puts it right in contention with the best camera phones out there. The standard 15T doesn't seem like a slouch either, and for many, the trade-offs in processor and zoom might be well worth the cost savings. Adding serious durability features like IP68 across the board shows Xiaomi is listening to users.

For me, the Offline Communication feature remains the most exciting part. It's the kind of out-of-the-box thinking the phone world needs more of. The bottom line is, if you're a mobile photography enthusiast who wants a device that can stand toe-to-toe with the big names, the 15T Pro should absolutely be on your radar. If you want 90% of that experience but want to save some cash, the standard 15T looks like a fantastic option.


The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it&#039;s gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown

