Global Vivo users, your software experience is about to change

General
Phonearena team
meanestgenius
meanestgenius
Arena Legend
• 1d ago

I can confirm that OriginOS is much more smooth, fluid, and has more features than FunTouchOS. This. Is a very smart move by Vivo.

Danial_H
Danial_H
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

Many people were complaining of not having OriginaOS in the global ROM. This should appease many.


Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 20h ago

If it doesn't have Android, then it won't be appeasing anyone.

meanestgenius
meanestgenius
Arena Legend
• 19h ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

If it doesn't have Android, then it won't be appeasing anyone.

You really need to learn what OriginOS before making comments about it lol.

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 19h ago
↵meanestgenius said:

You really need to learn what OriginOS before making comments about it lol.

You really need to learn what an open forum is before challenging someone's own opinion or thoughts.

meanestgenius
meanestgenius
Arena Legend
• 19h agoedited
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

You really need to learn what an open forum is before challenging someone's own opinion or thoughts.

You really need to stop complaining every time someone responds to you, especially since you're doing the exact same thing on a recent Apple related article. Open forums are designed for comments to be responded to. Learn what an open forum is before complaining. But thanks for admitting that you don't know what OriginOS is, and that you just made a blanket statement.

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 18h ago
↵meanestgenius said:

You really need to stop complaining every time someone responds to you, especially since you're doing the exact same thing on a recent Apple related article. Open forums are designed for comments to be responded to. Learn what an open forum is before complaining. But thanks for admitting that you don't know what OriginOS is, and that you just made a blanket statement.

I'm not complaining. Just that you don't know how to debate or articulate your points without resorting to ad hominems hence why I said what I said.

I never said I don't know what OriginOS is.

meanestgenius
meanestgenius
Arena Legend
• 18h ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

I'm not complaining. Just that you don't know how to debate or articulate your points without resorting to ad hominems hence why I said what I said.

I never said I don't know what OriginOS is.

No, you're definitely complaining, which is proof positive that you can't debate, articulate or get a point across without the use of ad hominems.

You didn't have to say it. Your initial comment exposed it.

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 17h ago
↵meanestgenius said:

No, you're definitely complaining, which is proof positive that you can't debate, articulate or get a point across without the use of ad hominems.

You didn't have to say it. Your initial comment exposed it.

Again, I'm not complaining nor have I used any ad hominems. Why don't you stop mirroring my response and come up with your own.

Oh no, how dare I speak hypothetically.

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 17h ago
↵meanestgenius said:

I can confirm that OriginOS is much more smooth, fluid, and has more features than FunTouchOS. This. Is a very smart move by Vivo.

Your word holds no more weight than anyone else who has experienced OriginOS.

