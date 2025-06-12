Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Qualcomm may approach Snapdragon the way Apple handles its A-series chips

Qualcomm is considering two Snapdragon variants, much like Apple's A-series chips.

Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Qualcomm may be considering adopting Apple’s strategy when it comes to its Snapdragon chipsets. Similar to Apple’s A-series chips, the Snapdragon 8 Elite 3 could see two variants of itself instead of just the one. The company’s plans to manufacture the Elite 3 using a 2 nm process also spells broad upcoming changes for the smartphone industry at large.

Despite this strategy of a base model chip and a “Pro” chip, both of the Snapdragon 8 Elite 3 variants will be manufactured using a 2 nm process. Qualcomm will once again turn to TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) for this, as Samsung Foundry has reportedly failed to secure orders.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite 3 — both variants of it — will also likely (translated source) see big price hikes due to the 2 nm process. This will not only make some smartphones more expensive, but also deter some manufacturers from using the chips at all to preserve an affordable price tag.

Samsung is going to be affected by this if its foundry hasn’t perfected an Exynos replacement till then. The company initially planned to use the Exynos 2500 chipset across its Galaxy S25 line, but couldn’t get the chip ready on time. Samsung is now trying to complete work on, and begin mass production of, the 2 nm Exynos 2600 chipset for the Galaxy S26 phones.

The entire Galaxy S25 series uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. | Video credit — Samsung

I can think of one major reason why Qualcomm may be considering adopting Apple’s approach to its chipsets. Offering a cheaper, but still modern, alternative may encourage companies to purchase more Snapdragon chips from Qualcomm.

For example, Samsung has worked extra hard to get the Exynos 2500 ready in time for the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7, while still using Snapdragon for the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Though the company has grand dreams for Exynos, it may have gone for a cheaper Snapdragon chip for the Flip 7, if such a thing was available. Qualcomm may be banking on phone manufacturers choosing the base model Elite 3 for their budget offerings instead of competitors like MediaTek.

Apple’s approach to its A-series chips for the iPhone has also always helped make a clear distinction between the standard iPhone models and the Pro models. Qualcomm may also be targeting a similar marketing approach with the Snapdragon 8 Elite 3.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite 3 will likely come out in 2026 and directly challenge that year’s A20 chips from Apple, which are also reported to be 2 nm.

Do you think Qualcomm has the right idea?

Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless