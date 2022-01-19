Qualcomm demonstrates a working smartphone with Smartphone Integrated SIM (iSIM)

"iSIM solutions offer great opportunities to MNOs (Mobile Network Operators), free-up valuable space in devices for OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), and provide flexibility for device users to benefit from the full potential of 5G networks and experiences across a wide range of device categories. Some of the areas that will benefit most from iSIM technology include smartphones, mobile PCs, VR/XR headsets, and industrial IoT (Internet of Things). By engineering the iSIM technology into the SoC, we are able to create additional support for OEMs in our Snapdragon platform."

"Our aim is to create a world where every device connects seamlessly and simply to each other, and the customer has complete control. The iSIM, combined with our remote management platform, is a major step in this direction."

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up